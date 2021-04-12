File It's 'Rachel (And All The Goofs And The Stars)' For Wonders Of The Yukon Under 'X'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British alt-folk, alt-Americana Indie for Grownups act Wonders of the Yukon are at it again with this, the release of their new single, Rachel (And All The Goofs And The Stars) - available now.
Just when you think youre on the right path and have this folk-noir duo all sussed out, they come right back at you with their unnerving and unsettling existential commentaries, returning you to that feeling of not quite knowing where you stand.
Its like: Youre in a familiar place, looking at something or someone you know like the back of your hand.
But
Your head is cocked to one side. Staring intently. A furrowed-brow with lips slightly parted. A quizzical, marginally pained expression on your face.
Because that seemingly familiar image is different in a way you cant quite put your finger on.
And your thoughts are racing, asking yourself is that my imagination or is there an unseen darkness lurking deep within?
And so it is with Rachel (And All The Goofs And The Stars), out now via Wonders of the Yukons own label, Wounded Wolf.
Continuing the bands exploration into northern English sentimentality and the darker side of American culture, this new offering fizzes with indie-pop guitars, driving bass, and pounding beats; its been described as Power Pop meets Americana or Powerpop-icana to coin a phrase.
Musically, it is as different to previous release, Every Once In A While, as it can be, but lyrically, is another masterful example of layers and hidden meaning.
Its a simple lyric designed to make you think, co-front Andy Campbell, who takes over lead vocal duties on this track, explains. In essence, its just a love story with a question mark hanging over who exactly the recipient of the love is.
Hes not wrong.
There is a real sense of destabilisation here; a twisted reality, really. Is this a tale of small-town drama, or one of a seductive temptress?
On the surface, audiences seem to be accompanying Campbell on a road-trip to hook up with his girl; Im on my way to Rachel, he sings in the opening line. And that hes speeding in [his] rental suggests the urgency he feels to be reacquainted with his love.
But hang-on a minute: He follows with
and theyre forming a queue. Sorry? Who are? And why are they? Exactly what type of girl is this Rachel that Campbell seems so smitten with?
And thats when you remember that this is Wonders of the Yukon, and of course theres a double meaning here. As Campbell elucidates, think Area 51, think conspiracy theories, think the truth is out there. Imagine you are so desperate for answers; its a passion a lust, even and it borders on unrequited love.
So, thats that then, co-front Dave Langdale adds. Its just a tale of a guy driving to the desert to do a bit of UFO spotting.
https://open.spotify.com/track/1EYoTTPAc9tET7fT4vnw3L?si=2a0dbde494dc4ec
And with that, were back on track: Yes, theres a simple double-meaning here, but its just me confusing objects of affection. Wonders of the Yukon are not messing with my head this time. I do know where I stand. I do have it sussed.
And then, mischief etched all over his face, Langdale offers, Im guessing youve seen the video? Thatll help you get to grips with it all.
Ah, of course.
The video. The visual explanation of the lyrical narrative. What better way to establish the true meaning behind the song.
Developed by up-and-coming graphic artist 44skulls, the story takes audiences on a rapid journey through the production of a range of striking and highly arresting visual stills. There is a real feeling of movement, vibrancy, and playfulness which compliments the subject matter perfectly. It also offers an additional artistic dimension to the band as we move away from the brutalist surrealism and black, white and red colour palette of previous Wonders of the Yukon releases to one of cartoonish graphics and vividly neon hues.
It adds to the band image weve established over previous releases, Langdale says. The US road trip, the wide-open vistas, the coupling of English eccentricity with the American dream...
And, of course, WOTY appears in there a number of times too.
WOTY refers to the band mascot: A character created from a stencilled outline of a guitar pick-guard spray-painting job. Hes appeared in the last three videos since being born in the video to Cartoon Dreams, Campbell says. And its certain hell continue to appear in the videos to forthcoming releases.
I feel like its definitely the way to go, he adds, referencing the change of direction in the video. Ive always loved and wanted to incorporate a more graphical and colourful angle into the band imagery. I love the work of 44skulls. It fits perfectly for me.
Back to the video narrative, its all so simple isnt it? A desert landscape. A road trip through the American West. The mountainous scenery, the long, straight roads, the plaid shirts and the classic VDubs.
And yes, here he is. Our narrator
Capped, tattooed and bearded. Ready to complete his journey to his Rachel, whether that be temptress or township.
And now hes an alien...
And now the landscape looks like a still from a Sci-Fi movie...
And now hes in space
.
And now hes driving a moon buggy
.
And now, once more, Im not sure what the heck is going on, and what Im supposed to think.
Wonders of the Yukon are at it again. The world is not what I thought it was.
Rachel (And All The Goofs And The Stars).
My advice? Just file under X.