R&B Singer Raja-Nee' Summons Audiences To 'Come Get This Love'



The four-minute, 30 second-spanning tune features musicians John “The Saint” Morris and Wilfred “Nenja” Frelix, and is driven by an undeniably funky, yet subtle bass track before its topped off with a steady, calming drum beat - all of which perfectly complements the soothing delivery of Raja-nee’’s romantic vocal phrases.



The romantic elements are not just reminiscent of some of the singer’s earliest material from back in the day, but much of the music from the 1970s R&B scene too. ‘I’m patiently waiting for you to take me away from here,’ sings the veteran neo soul artist — born Renee Knott-Freeman — in the opening line. ‘It’s driving me crazy, anticipating how you’ll hold me so near.’



On top of Raja-nee’’s lust-filled and poetic lyrics, listeners are treated to the smooth sounds of a classic pop piano, which is layered with a plethora of buttery, bluesy guitar licks. The best part, perhaps? It’s only one taste of Raja-nee’’s forthcoming studio album, The Sovereign of 14742 — which drops this May.



On the concept of The Sovereign of 14742, Raja-nee’ revealed it’s a simple dedication to her mother and father. “14742 is the address of my childhood home,” she shares. “Out of nine children, I am the youngest and was deemed as spoiled … or the ‘Sovereign.’”

https://open.spotify.com/track/3MN3XDrybY5DYZLA3FovIV?si=5e6f0cf5640243d5



Raja-nee' began singing in church at the mere age of five. As an emerging talent, her voice was recognized by Marshall Thompson of Chicago’s infamous Chi-Lites, and his mentorship helped develop her craft and stage presence. She toured with the Chi-Lites, and recorded on their Just Say You Love Me album - with the hit-single "



Years later, after garnering much attention for herself, Raja-nee’ landed a production deal and auditioned with the super producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. That was what led to her solo breakout on A&M/Perspective records. Her debut reggae album featured hits such as: “Bitchism,” “Take Your Time,” and “Turn It Up” - which was featured on the official motion picture soundtrack for 1994’s hit movie, A Low Down Dirty Shame.

As well as being featured on various syndicated television shows and across the pages of numerous music magazines, Raja-nee’ has recorded with the late and legendary New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning Chicago-based neo-soul R&B artist Raja-nee’ summons audiences to “Come Get This Love” in this, her fiery, romantic, and enticing new video and single.The four-minute, 30 second-spanning tune features musicians John “The Saint” Morris and Wilfred “Nenja” Frelix, and is driven by an undeniably funky, yet subtle bass track before its topped off with a steady, calming drum beat - all of which perfectly complements the soothing delivery of Raja-nee’’s romantic vocal phrases.The romantic elements are not just reminiscent of some of the singer’s earliest material from back in the day, but much of the music from the 1970s R&B scene too. ‘I’m patiently waiting for you to take me away from here,’ sings the veteran neo soul artist — born Renee Knott-Freeman — in the opening line. ‘It’s driving me crazy, anticipating how you’ll hold me so near.’On top of Raja-nee’’s lust-filled and poetic lyrics, listeners are treated to the smooth sounds of a classic pop piano, which is layered with a plethora of buttery, bluesy guitar licks. The best part, perhaps? It’s only one taste of Raja-nee’’s forthcoming studio album, The Sovereign of 14742 — which drops this May.On the concept of The Sovereign of 14742, Raja-nee’ revealed it’s a simple dedication to her mother and father. “14742 is the address of my childhood home,” she shares. “Out of nine children, I am the youngest and was deemed as spoiled … or the ‘Sovereign.’”https://open.spotify.com/track/3MN3XDrybY5DYZLA3FovIV?si=5e6f0cf5640243d5Raja-nee' began singing in church at the mere age of five. As an emerging talent, her voice was recognized by Marshall Thompson of Chicago’s infamous Chi-Lites, and his mentorship helped develop her craft and stage presence. She toured with the Chi-Lites, and recorded on their Just Say You Love Me album - with the hit-single " Eternity " garnering top spots on overseas radio stations.Years later, after garnering much attention for herself, Raja-nee’ landed a production deal and auditioned with the super producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. That was what led to her solo breakout on A&M/Perspective records. Her debut reggae album featured hits such as: “Bitchism,” “Take Your Time,” and “Turn It Up” - which was featured on the official motion picture soundtrack for 1994’s hit movie, A Low Down Dirty Shame.As well as being featured on various syndicated television shows and across the pages of numerous music magazines, Raja-nee’ has recorded with the late and legendary James Brown, and been awarded the coveted Chicago Home Jam Award.



