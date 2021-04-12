Singer/Songwriter Tommy John Ehman Serves Up Cover Of Springsteen's 'Hungry Heart'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Canadian country singer-songwriter Tommy John Ehman is serving up his timeless new take on the Bruce Springsteen
classic hit, Hungry Heart.
A multi-releasing and acclaimed singer/songwriter, this is Ehmans (pronounced ēmn, with a hard e) first official cover offering, and lands a month after his not one, but two 2021 Saskatchewan Country Music
Award nominations were announced: Male Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.
Hungry Heart has been one of my favourite Springsteen songs, right from its original release in 1980, even before I knew it was The Boss singing it, Ehman shares. Its such a classic. Its simple, yet complex
Happy, yet sad at the same time
Thoughtful, yet spontaneous.
I think we can all relate to that after 2020, Ehman adds, and who doesnt need more heart in these socially distant days?! When I would play it live, it always got the crowd going and having fun, and we could all use more of that right now.
This is a song to fall in love with all over again.
Teeming with his resonant heart-felt vocals, plus his own tweaks to the track, Ehmans Hungry Heart was produced by Brad Prosko of Reginas B-Rad Studio. (Theres a further Boss-man connection afoot: Prosko also produced Ehmans fourth studio album, Wheels of Life which featured the legendary bass guitarist, Garry Tallent of Springsteens E-Street Band.)
https://open.spotify.com/track/5OSUdTAIrTRqJQcd7nl1J8?si=fd0ddfa7195d48fb
Drummer Jayson Brinkworth, bassist Shane Hendrickson (Aaron Pritchett), and keyboardist Mike Little
(George Canyon) round out the tracks contributions.
Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Ehman is deeply entrenched in his rural roots both musically, and otherwise. He and his family live on their fifth-generation farm and, while a degenerative eye condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa reduced his day-to-day activities on the farm, it hasnt precluded him from writing songs and performing live.
With six studio albums to his credit - including 2019s Day Night - Ehman has had multiple Top 100 charting songs, radio placements, and media features nationwide. Hes received # Saskatchewan Country Music
Award nominations - including this years SCMA nods for Songwriter of the Year and Male Artist of the Year - and shared the stage with the likes of his band, Idle Rains, Midnight Highway, Doc Walker, Michelle Wright, and more.