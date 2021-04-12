Singer/Songwriter Tommy John Ehman Serves Up Cover Of Springsteen's 'Hungry Heart'



A multi-releasing and acclaimed singer/songwriter, this is Ehmans (pronounced ēmn, with a hard e) first official cover offering, and lands a month after his not one, but two 2021 Saskatchewan Country



Hungry Heart has been one of my favourite Springsteen songs, right from its original release in 1980, even before I knew it was The Boss singing it, Ehman shares. Its such a classic. Its simple, yet complex Happy, yet sad at the same time Thoughtful, yet spontaneous.

I think we can all relate to that after 2020, Ehman adds, and who doesnt need more heart in these socially distant days?! When I would play it live, it always got the crowd going and having fun, and we could all use more of that right now.

This is a song to fall in love with all over again.



Teeming with his resonant heart-felt vocals, plus his own tweaks to the track, Ehmans Hungry Heart was produced by Brad Prosko of Reginas B-Rad Studio. (Theres a further Boss-man connection afoot: Prosko also produced Ehmans fourth studio album, Wheels of Life  which featured the legendary bass guitarist, Garry Tallent of Springsteens E-Street Band.)

https://open.spotify.com/track/5OSUdTAIrTRqJQcd7nl1J8?si=fd0ddfa7195d48fb



Drummer Jayson Brinkworth, bassist Shane Hendrickson (Aaron Pritchett), and keyboardist Mike



Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Ehman is deeply entrenched in his rural roots  both musically, and otherwise. He and his family live on their fifth-generation farm and, while a degenerative eye condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa reduced his day-to-day activities on the farm, it hasnt precluded him from writing songs and performing live.



With six studio albums to his credit - including 2019s Day Night - Ehman has had multiple Top 100 charting songs, radio placements, and media features nationwide. Hes received # Saskatchewan Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian country singer-songwriter Tommy John Ehman is serving up his timeless new take on the Bruce Springsteen classic hit, Hungry Heart.A multi-releasing and acclaimed singer/songwriter, this is Ehmans (pronounced ēmn, with a hard e) first official cover offering, and lands a month after his not one, but two 2021 Saskatchewan Country Music Award nominations were announced: Male Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.Hungry Heart has been one of my favourite Springsteen songs, right from its original release in 1980, even before I knew it was The Boss singing it, Ehman shares. Its such a classic. Its simple, yet complex Happy, yet sad at the same time Thoughtful, yet spontaneous.I think we can all relate to that after 2020, Ehman adds, and who doesnt need more heart in these socially distant days?! When I would play it live, it always got the crowd going and having fun, and we could all use more of that right now.This is a song to fall in love with all over again.Teeming with his resonant heart-felt vocals, plus his own tweaks to the track, Ehmans Hungry Heart was produced by Brad Prosko of Reginas B-Rad Studio. (Theres a further Boss-man connection afoot: Prosko also produced Ehmans fourth studio album, Wheels of Life  which featured the legendary bass guitarist, Garry Tallent of Springsteens E-Street Band.)https://open.spotify.com/track/5OSUdTAIrTRqJQcd7nl1J8?si=fd0ddfa7195d48fbDrummer Jayson Brinkworth, bassist Shane Hendrickson (Aaron Pritchett), and keyboardist Mike Little (George Canyon) round out the tracks contributions.Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Ehman is deeply entrenched in his rural roots  both musically, and otherwise. He and his family live on their fifth-generation farm and, while a degenerative eye condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa reduced his day-to-day activities on the farm, it hasnt precluded him from writing songs and performing live.With six studio albums to his credit - including 2019s Day Night - Ehman has had multiple Top 100 charting songs, radio placements, and media features nationwide. Hes received # Saskatchewan Country Music Award nominations - including this years SCMA nods for Songwriter of the Year and Male Artist of the Year - and shared the stage with the likes of his band, Idle Rains, Midnight Highway, Doc Walker, Michelle Wright, and more.



