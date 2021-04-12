Alexander Pielsticker Releases New EDM Music Which Will Make Your Feet Move!



Playing the piano by heart from the age of five and composing music since the age of 16,



Specializing in EDM, he has already gained a reputation so far, with over 950,000 Spotify streams under his belt. His previous singles got airplay in the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands, Romania and Norway.

New single 'Boom Boom Boom' continues his journey into EDM, with super punchy dance beats and catchy vocal chops.







"Melodic and rhythmic approach in the production, along with the catchy vocal presence." - EDM Reviewer (US)

