News
Pop / Rock 12/04/2021

Alexander Pielsticker Releases New EDM Music Which Will Make Your Feet Move!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Germany and currently living in The Netherlands, 23-year-old producer Alexander Pielsticker is studying both Composition For Film & Theatre and Piano (Jazz & Pop) at the ArtEZ Arnhem University of the Arts.
Playing the piano by heart from the age of five and composing music since the age of 16, Alexander is now working as a music producer, composer and pianist.

Specializing in EDM, he has already gained a reputation so far, with over 950,000 Spotify streams under his belt. His previous singles got airplay in the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands, Romania and Norway.
New single 'Boom Boom Boom' continues his journey into EDM, with super punchy dance beats and catchy vocal chops.

Alexander Pielsticker about his new single: "Put on your dancing shoes, because this song is truly made for dancing and for partying! Since there is no party, no dancing in the club or other festivals possible right now, just listen to the song at home and dance to, sing with it wherever you feel like doing it, maybe even under the shower, if thats what you feel like! And dont forget to share it with your friends and family, since Im sure they also want to enjoy some good music! Just visit your favorite streaming platform by following the link below and let your feet do the rest!"

"Melodic and rhythmic approach in the production, along with the catchy vocal presence." - EDM Reviewer (US)
"Reminds me of Martin Garrix! Nice melodies!" - Pump (UK)
www.instagram.com/pielstickeralexander
bit.ly/3aNFgpo
www.alexander-pielsticker.com
bit.ly/2OC8ErO
bit.ly/3g4Is4q






