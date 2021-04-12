Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 12/04/2021

Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel's New Single 'Gon/killua' Is Out & Already Finding Its Way To No 1

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After breaking serious ground on the roster of DLD ENTERTAINMENT LLC with the release of his DLD debut single DND The Monster at the end of 2020  DLDs premier artist and songsmith Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel is set to take over 2021 with a brand-new cut called GON/KILLUA, poised to savage the charts and playlists this year on his way up to number one all over again.
Show me the money & Im gon EAT, as the man will tell yall direct  hes consistently had his eye on the prize from the drop of day one and still stays hungry  his latest joint is pure

confirmation that every time Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel steps up to the m-i-c, hes got something verifiably real to say.
As unfiltered & raw, ruthless & rhythmic as listeners know him to be  GON/KILLUA reveals the X-factor in full-effect as Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel serves up a set of skillful bars supported by the flawless production of C-Sharp of DLD Entertainment. The Don flexes his verbal finesse at max potential, armed with undeniably bulletproof hooks.

With the full backing & proud support of his collaborators at DLD ENTERTAINMENT LLC clearly bringing out the best in Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noels career to-date, hes quickly become the artist he was always destined to be, and making massive moves that are shaking the walls throughout the music-scene. Track by track, hes creating a genuine legacy  and GON/ KILLUA is yet another perfect example of all the elements that completely set him apart from the rest in the game & how he levels-up every single time he steps to the mic. From C-Sharps digitalized vibes, to supreme craft in his lyricism, and his signature fluid flow, the stylistic swagger of Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel GON/KILLUA is proof hes in a league of his own, destined to set the trends by always being light-years ahead of the scene.

Out and available worldwide on every major online platform NOW  Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noels latest cut GON/KILLUA is guaranteed to supply that good-good from the lefts to the rights  come get some.






