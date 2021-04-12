Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel's New Single 'Gon/killua' Is Out & Already Finding Its Way To No 1

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After breaking serious ground on the roster of DLD ENTERTAINMENT LLC with the release of his DLD debut single DND The Monster at the end of 2020 DLDs premier artist and songsmith Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel is set to take over 2021 with a brand-new cut called GON/KILLUA, poised to savage the charts and playlists this year on his way up to number one all over again.
Show me the money & Im gon EAT, as the man will tell yall direct hes consistently had his eye on the prize from the drop of day one and still stays hungry his latest joint is pure
confirmation that every time Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel steps up to the m-i-c, hes got something verifiably real to say.
As unfiltered & raw, ruthless & rhythmic as listeners know him to be GON/KILLUA reveals the X-factor in full-effect as Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel serves up a set of skillful bars supported by the flawless production of C-Sharp of DLD Entertainment. The Don flexes his verbal finesse at max potential, armed with undeniably bulletproof hooks.
With the full backing & proud support of his collaborators at DLD ENTERTAINMENT LLC clearly bringing out the best in Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noels career to-date, hes quickly become the artist he was always destined to be, and making massive moves that are shaking the walls throughout the music-scene. Track by track, hes creating a genuine legacy and GON/ KILLUA is yet another perfect example of all the elements that completely set him apart from the rest in the game & how he levels-up every single time he steps to the mic. From C-Sharps digitalized vibes, to supreme craft in his lyricism, and his signature fluid flow, the stylistic swagger of Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel GON/KILLUA is proof hes in a league of his own, destined to set the trends by always being light-years ahead of the scene.
Out and available worldwide on every major online platform NOW Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noels latest cut GON/KILLUA is guaranteed to supply that good-good from the lefts to the rights come get some.