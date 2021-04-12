Alexander James Rodriguez Releases Uplifting Single And Music Video 'We Are'





With light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Brit-pop singer-songwriter Alexander James Rodriguez has released his uplifting single, and music video We Are on all digital platforms. The 13-year-old, who co-wrote We Are at the height of the pandemic, kicked off 2021 by receiving the prestigious Rising Star Award at this year's Hollywood Music in Media Awards, alongside music giants John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Diane Warren, and Kenny Loggins. The teen released 'Doesn't Matter To Me' in February, and is now adding the high energy single 'We Are' to his catalogue of pop tunes.

My new single We Are was very much born out of the pandemic. It was probably the hardest of all my upcoming songs to write and record, mainly because I wanted the song to touch the hearts of everyone, explained Rodriguez. The song is about finding your own light and to always be the shining star you are. I wanted people to feel happy and empowered to let their colors shine when they heard the song, and watched the music video, which highlights people loving life and having fun. I hope we achieved that.

The music video for 'We Are' was filmed at Angels Point in Elysian Park overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and Dodgers Stadium, as well as the hidden underpass under South Grand Avenue where blockbuster films 'Terminator', 'Dark Knight' and 'The Soloist' were filmed, and on the steps of the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall on Grand Avenue, Los Angeles. The additional footage was handpicked by Alexander to represent all walks of life.




