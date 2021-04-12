Singer/Songwriter Josh Savage Releases New Single 'Young Fools'



Josh



A natural songwriter and weather-hardened performer, Josh recently took to the studio in Berlin and emerged with eight new tracks, thus creating sophomore album ‘Another Life’ (set for release Feb 2022).



Expressing himself with a fuller, more upbeat body of work than his previous ‘songwriter’ style, Josh’s self-taught production breathes optimism and colour into his trademark immersive storytelling. Awash with warm multi-layered production, this contemporary enlightened sound is the perfect complement to Josh’s relatable inflections for the current age.



The full album was inspired by the handwritten love letters exchanged between Josh and his pen pal half a world away during lockdown. First track to be released from Another Life is the upbeat melodic ‘Yacht Rock’ banger 'Young Fools' (out 2 April). Sounding something like the lovechild of



In his own words: “When I first set out writing songs, I promised myself never to have the word “love” in them. I felt songs that did were cheesy and cliché. I was so dedicated to my art that I was single for nine years, it’s hard to build sparks into a meaningful flame when you are in another city the next day.



I had seen the world playing hundreds of shows and made unforgettable memories, but I had nobody to share them with. I would look at couples my age and see fools wasting their youth away, naive in their mushy love bubble that I just couldn’t understand. But I started to wonder – am I the fool? And then I met someone – in Paris of all places. We handwrote letters to each other, sent them across the ocean and met all over the world. I finally understood ‘love’ and hard as I tried, could not find a replacement, no other word did it justice so I caved in and broke my own rules.”



Josh will be releasing a series of singles, videos and exclusive AV content over the course of the year to narrate the story and its conclusion in full.



Josh’s debut EP ‘Spaces’ (2014) contains his first streaming hit and crowd favourite ‘Lost in Paris’ which has racked up over 1M organic streams so far, the track was produced by Julian Simmons, whose credits include



Aged 2 months, Josh moved to Paris and spent the first 12 years of his life there, eventually relocating back to Winchester. From his bohemian childhood attending Vivienne Westwood fashion shows and immersing himself in the creativity and culture surrounding him, Josh infused his cross-cultural roots and drew inspiration from this melting pot of backgrounds. He was also deeply inspired by his grandfather’s love of poetry and by the resonance of Keats having written poetry on St Giles Hill where Josh spent much of his time as a teenager.



