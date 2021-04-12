Costa Rican Guitarist Jose Ramirez To Release "Whatever She Wants" On April 16, 2021





Jose was recently nominated for a Blues



Fellow blues performer/Sirius/XM host Shemekia Copeland praised him, saying Jose Ramirez is such a tasty guitarist, its so refreshing. Here he comes!

I truly believe Soul and R&B are way closer to the Blues than other types of music out there and it's always felt natural for me to blend these soulful genres just like they used to do back in the 70s. This song is my tribue to old-school Blues/Soul singers such as Johnnie Taylor,



Ramirez produced the track in conjunction with Joe Pinkston and Billy Seals at Purple Ridge Recording Studio, it was mastered by Delmark owner Julia A. Miller at Riverside Studio. He played guitar and sang on the track, joined by Kenny Watson, Jr on bass, Antonio Reyes on drums and Andre Reyes, Jr on keyboards. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At 33 years old, Jose Ramirez has played with some of the biggest names in the blues industry. These artists include Buddy Guy, Anson Funderburgh, Janiva Magness, Mark Hummel and Bryan Lee, to name a few. He is releasing a new single on Delmark Records April 16th, titled Whatever She Wants.Jose was recently nominated for a Blues Music Award 2021 for his debut album Here I Come, produced by Funderburgh, and in 2020 The Jose Ramirez Band won second place at The Blues Foundation's International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The band performed in the finals at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis after advancing to the quarter and semi-finals against over 230 bands from around the world.Fellow blues performer/Sirius/XM host Shemekia Copeland praised him, saying Jose Ramirez is such a tasty guitarist, its so refreshing. Here he comes!I truly believe Soul and R&B are way closer to the Blues than other types of music out there and it's always felt natural for me to blend these soulful genres just like they used to do back in the 70s. This song is my tribue to old-school Blues/Soul singers such as Johnnie Taylor, Bobby Bland and Bobby Womack. Whatever She Wants talks about an attraction so crazy that you're willing to put everything on the line, no matter how dangerous," said Ramirez.Ramirez produced the track in conjunction with Joe Pinkston and Billy Seals at Purple Ridge Recording Studio, it was mastered by Delmark owner Julia A. Miller at Riverside Studio. He played guitar and sang on the track, joined by Kenny Watson, Jr on bass, Antonio Reyes on drums and Andre Reyes, Jr on keyboards.



