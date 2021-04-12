Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 12/04/2021

Robi Mitch - Future Perfect

Robi Mitch - Future Perfect
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bristol singer-songwriter Robi Mitch performs music in a variety of modes, fronting his 6-piece jam band, serving up lo-fi soundscapes using samplers or delivering solo serenades from behind a Spanish guitar.

Robi had a folk music upbringing (he was named after Robin Williamson of the Incredible String Band), and spent formative years in post-punk and garage rock bands. These days he draws on a far broader palette tinged with traces of Motown, 60s pop and 70s psychedelia as well as overtones from global music scenes. Robi's experiences as a session guitarist based out of Taipei lend a distinctiveness to his sound.

Our Year, Robi's debut EP, was released in January 2020 as a limited edition vinyl. At times evoking the slacker rock movement with laid-back vocals and an unpolished production style, Our Year has also drawn comparison to the cosmic synth-psych of Pink Floyd. There are distinctly British tones in the vocals and the jangly guitars, alongside breezy tropical flavours borrowed from Taiwan.

"Amazing" - Richard Pitt (BBC) "Heavenly" - Obscure Sound

Robi followed Our Year with “Distant Sun,” a bootleg release from Taipei sessions with virtuoso Taiwanese producer Yuchain Wang (Sunset Rollercoaster, Green Eyes). Downtempo and pensive with drum programming and synth arpeggiators, Distant Sun showcases a different side to Robi's musicality and songwriting.

Over the latter half of 2020 into 2021, Robi has released a string of singles in association with Nice Guys Records and Fruit Machine. Ranging from the playful to the sublime, these songs are taken from (and set the tone for) Robi's forthcoming mini-album Future Perfect, due to be released on cassette in April 2021.

As a lyricist Robi plays activist, poet and philosopher, blending humour with melancholy and existential disquietude. Loki Lillistone (Bristol In Stereo) put it best when he said that “Robi's timeless songwriting unravels not dissimilarly to Cass McCombs'.” There is a certain looseness present which is hard to define but easy to recognise, and which appeals immediately to those for whom it is already familiar. Perhaps this is the true essence of the quality we call “soul.”






