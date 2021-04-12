Lianne La Havas And Laufey Are Latest Stars To Present New Mood-Music Series





Lianne La Havas - chart-topping English singer-songwriter and guitarist - and Laufey - rising singer-songwriter, cellist and pianist - are each to present specially-curated new music series aiming to uplift and restore listeners through the emotional power of music. Piano Flow with Lianne La Havas and Happy Harmonies with Laufey both begin on Saturday 10 April on BBC Sounds.

Grammy and Mercury award-nominated Lianne La Havas - the London soul sensation who has worked with Prince and was recently nominated for a Brit award for Female Solo Artist - explores one of the most versatile and deeply personal instruments - the piano. Sitting at the heart of composition and with a unique ability to relax the mind, Piano Flow will feature the worlds most soothing piano music, from otherworldly pieces by composers such as Hans Zimmer and Philip Glass to expansive compositions by the likes of The Gene Harris Quartet and Nina Simone.

21 year old Icelandic-Chinese Laufey - who grew up in Reykjavik and was inspired by classical and jazz music from a young age, performing with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra at the age of 15 - will spotlight uplifting vocal harmonies and the power of the human voice in music. From classical to country, folk to jazz and arrangements of pop songs, Happy Harmonies features a heady mix of heartening vocal-centred music by artists ranging from Jacob Collier to Enya, Ola Gjeilo and Arvo Pärt to Phoebe Bridgers, as well as up-and-coming vocalists like Lizzy McAlpine and Laufeys own music.

Lianne La Havas says: Im excited for listeners to hear where this wonderful instrument takes us in Piano Flow and there is so much to be discovered. Im happy to have been a part of this calming new series and to have contributed some of my personal favourite pieces of piano led music for you all to enjoy.

Laufey says: I grew up loving classical and jazz music and later developed a love for other popular styles. The one thing that these very different styles had in common was harmonies. Since I can remember, Ive always been fascinated with the human voice and the magical sounds, suspensions and releases it can create when layered together. The instrument that we are all born with is the most beautiful one - that is why Im so excited to be hosting Happy Harmonies on BBC Sounds!"

Also broadcast on Radio 3, these two 12-part series build on the success of two previous mood-led music series, commissioned by BBC Radio 3 for BBC Sounds: Tearjerker with Jorja Smith and Downtime Symphony with Celeste. Both proved hugely popular and have been two of the most listened to music mixes on BBC Sounds this year.

Alan Davey, Controller of BBC Radio 3, says: With the success of Downtime Symphony with Celeste and Tearjerker with Jorja Smith earlier this year, we saw that the immense depth of cross-genre curation really connected with listeners who like to match their mood with music and feel its emotional power, regardless of its genre. With Piano Flow exploring the instruments deeply soothing qualities and Happy Harmonies bringing listeners an upbeat mood-boost with classical, jazz and other dazzling voices, we hope these series continue to bring orchestral and instrumental music to new generations of listeners.




