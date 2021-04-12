Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pyrotrux Release New Single 'Freefall'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his debut single “Forgiveness”, emerging artist Pyrotrux (Matt Gold) continues to usher in his new project with the dreamy new track “FREEFALL”.

Aiming to pioneer a new genre of music, Matt is looking to bring about a sense of candour to the creative process - inspiring a change in the way people approach music creation. “FREEFALL” sees PyroTrux steer his music into a more atmospheric realm - inviting you into his musical universe.

“‘FREEFALL’ is about jumping out of airplanes. I want people to feel free and like they can fly”, Matt offers. Full of soft synths and meditative beats, the track perfectly captures this feeling of liberation.

Matt’s relationship with music has not always been a steady one. Growing up in a musical family, their constant cacophony quickly became a source of aggravation, from Broadway tunes to The Beatles. It wasn’t until he took music into his own hands and experimented with his sound that he fell in love with the craft.






