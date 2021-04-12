Rising Hard Rockers Hunted By Elephants Drop New Single & Video





The foursomes debut album, Rise of the Elephant, arrived in 2019, and quickly picked up great support from the underground. The record also produced two popular singles, Unnamed and Human Eyes. Lifted by the response to their debut release, the energetic rock crew commenced work on their sophomore album, Carry On. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Popular Brit rockers HUNTED BY ELEPHANTS continue their ascension with the release of their new single and video, Keep On Giving Me Loving, out now. The track is taken from the bands much acclaimed new album, Carry On, which is out now.HUNTED BY ELEPHANTS started life during the middle part of 2018. The London-based rock n rollers have picked up glowing comparisons spanning from classic rock heavyweights such as Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, through to modern genre-based counterparts: Rival Sons, Greta Van Fleet, and Queens Of The Stone Age. With a shared love for hard rock from the 1970s and beyond, HUNTED BY ELEPHANTS despatch riff-driven cuts that are soaked with an analogue warmth, and powerful and energetic drumming, all rounded out by fat low-end grooves and utterly captivating vocal lines.The foursomes debut album, Rise of the Elephant, arrived in 2019, and quickly picked up great support from the underground. The record also produced two popular singles, Unnamed and Human Eyes. Lifted by the response to their debut release, the energetic rock crew commenced work on their sophomore album, Carry On.



