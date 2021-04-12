Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 12/04/2021

Rising Hard Rockers Hunted By Elephants Drop New Single & Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Popular Brit rockers HUNTED BY ELEPHANTS continue their ascension with the release of their new single and video, Keep On Giving Me Loving, out now. The track is taken from the bands much acclaimed new album, Carry On, which is out now.

HUNTED BY ELEPHANTS started life during the middle part of 2018. The London-based rock n rollers have picked up glowing comparisons spanning from classic rock heavyweights such as Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, through to modern genre-based counterparts: Rival Sons, Greta Van Fleet, and Queens Of The Stone Age. With a shared love for hard rock from the 1970s and beyond, HUNTED BY ELEPHANTS despatch riff-driven cuts that are soaked with an analogue warmth, and powerful and energetic drumming, all rounded out by fat low-end grooves and utterly captivating vocal lines.

The foursomes debut album, Rise of the Elephant, arrived in 2019, and quickly picked up great support from the underground. The record also produced two popular singles, Unnamed and Human Eyes. Lifted by the response to their debut release, the energetic rock crew commenced work on their sophomore album, Carry On.






Most read news of the week
Award-winning Anaya Music Drops "Rising Sun", A New Album Full Of Light And Hope
Benny Sings' Music Featuring Mac Demarco, Emily King, Cautious Clay, KYLE, Tom Misch Out Today (Stones Throw)
iHeartMedia And FOX Announce Nominees For The 2021 'iHeartRadio Music Awards'
Swedish Pop Star Enoka Releases Her Energy-infused & Feel-good Dance-Pop Single 'I'm Alive'
Cercle Brings DJ Mixes To Apple Music
Twin XL Talks New Music Video And Radio Single 'Slow Heart'
Doja Cat Enlists SZA For Forthcoming New Single 'Kiss Me More'
Kanye West Documentary 21 Years In The Making Sells To Netflix For $30M
Papa Roach Share Lyric Video For Gold-Certified Single 'Born For Greatness (Cymex Remix)' Taken Off Second Greatest Hits Compilation


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083129 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013368129730225 secs