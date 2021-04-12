Every Time I Die Announce 2022 UK Tour





The tickets will be going on sale Friday, April 16th at 9am UK time. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US hardcore heroes Every Time I Die have announced details of their 2022 UK tour, taking place in January and February next year. Supporting them on the tour will be The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. Please see below for the full list of dates.January 27, 2022 Brighton, ChalkJanuary 28, 2022 Nottingham, Rock CityJanuary 29, 2022 Manchester, O2 RitzJanuary 30, 2022 Liverpool, Invisible Wind FactoryFebruary 1, 2022 Glasgow, SWG3 GalvanisersFebruary 2, 2022 Newcastle, The Boiler ShopFebruary 3, 2022 Leeds, StylusFebruary 4, 2022 Bristol, SWXFebruary 5, 2022 London, RoundhouseThe tickets will be going on sale Friday, April 16th at 9am UK time.



