Every Time I Die Announce 2022 UK Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
US hardcore heroes Every Time I Die
have announced details of their 2022 UK tour, taking place in January and February next year. Supporting them on the tour will be The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. Please see below for the full list of dates.
January 27, 2022 Brighton, Chalk
January 28, 2022 Nottingham, Rock City
January 29, 2022 Manchester, O2 Ritz
January 30, 2022 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
February 1, 2022 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers
February 2, 2022 Newcastle, The Boiler Shop
February 3, 2022 Leeds, Stylus
February 4, 2022 Bristol, SWX
February 5, 2022 London, Roundhouse
The tickets will be going on sale Friday, April 16th at 9am UK time.