Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 12/04/2021

Every Time I Die Announce 2022 UK Tour

Every Time I Die Announce 2022 UK Tour
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US hardcore heroes Every Time I Die have announced details of their 2022 UK tour, taking place in January and February next year. Supporting them on the tour will be The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. Please see below for the full list of dates.

January 27, 2022 Brighton, Chalk
January 28, 2022 Nottingham, Rock City
January 29, 2022 Manchester, O2 Ritz
January 30, 2022 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
February 1, 2022 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers
February 2, 2022 Newcastle, The Boiler Shop
February 3, 2022 Leeds, Stylus
February 4, 2022 Bristol, SWX
February 5, 2022 London, Roundhouse
The tickets will be going on sale Friday, April 16th at 9am UK time.






Most read news of the week
Award-winning Anaya Music Drops "Rising Sun", A New Album Full Of Light And Hope
Benny Sings' Music Featuring Mac Demarco, Emily King, Cautious Clay, KYLE, Tom Misch Out Today (Stones Throw)
iHeartMedia And FOX Announce Nominees For The 2021 'iHeartRadio Music Awards'
Swedish Pop Star Enoka Releases Her Energy-infused & Feel-good Dance-Pop Single 'I'm Alive'
Cercle Brings DJ Mixes To Apple Music
Twin XL Talks New Music Video And Radio Single 'Slow Heart'
Doja Cat Enlists SZA For Forthcoming New Single 'Kiss Me More'
Kanye West Documentary 21 Years In The Making Sells To Netflix For $30M
Papa Roach Share Lyric Video For Gold-Certified Single 'Born For Greatness (Cymex Remix)' Taken Off Second Greatest Hits Compilation


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0079141 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015702247619629 secs