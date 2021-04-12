Breeze Redwine Returns With Country-Pop Release 'Money'



www.instagram.com/breezeredwineofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Norfolk-based country-pop singer Breeze Redwine stupefies with 'Money', which is out now!Innovative and pristine with her approach, Breeze Redwine paves the way forward with her wholly fearless venture. So much so, she stands out while connecting influences from Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes into a stunning soundscape of her own.Introspective lyrically, Breeze Redwine speaks candidly about life, and she combines thought-provoking wordplay with a feel-good cadence. Her vocals are influential with raw quality, and the guitar riffs rip through with nail-biting texture. Likewise, the tap your feet rhythm is challenging to resist!'Money' is available to stream on all major streaming platforms.www.breezeredwine.comwww.facebook.com/BreezeRedwineOfficialwww.instagram.com/breezeredwineofficial



