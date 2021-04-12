Billboard-charting Artist Tan Ses Releases His Latest Album Simurg This Week





A new

Fire has always been the symbol of creation, destruction and recreation of things as it was also one of the main creation processes that shaped our planet. We live upon a melted core separated through a thin crust and the fire of our planet plays a big part in the destruction and creation in our life.



Tan Ses, a multi-award winning artist from Istanbul, living in Munich is the youngest in the SES Team. Through his art (photography, music and paintings) he tries to fusion orient with the occident. He believes that through art people can connect with different cultures and their history raising awareness, cultural acceptance and understanding better than with words alone.



Tan has a great interest in electronic music including sound design and programming, as well as a player of keyboard, piano, organ, guitar and percussion. He has released six albums so far which are all a mixture of ambient, world and ethnic tunes using traditional instruments and colourings in microtonal tunings. His songs have been published on more than 20 compilation albums worldwide.



The albums are available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Bandcamp and many other streaming platforms.



In the field of photography he is a street and travel photographer and member of the United Photo Press Organization.



tanses.de New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary bird Simurg with its great wisdom is widely regarded seen as the origin for the myth of the Phoenix in ancient times. Legends say that the Phoenix has been going through a transformation process every 500 years. At the end of its life it builds a nest, dies burning up in self-generated flames while leaving an egg in its ashes.A new Phoenix hatches from this egg and rises again from the ashes as a rejuvenated young bird full of energy. This symbol of resurrection has found its way into the world religions.Fire has always been the symbol of creation, destruction and recreation of things as it was also one of the main creation processes that shaped our planet. We live upon a melted core separated through a thin crust and the fire of our planet plays a big part in the destruction and creation in our life.Tan Ses, a multi-award winning artist from Istanbul, living in Munich is the youngest in the SES Team. Through his art (photography, music and paintings) he tries to fusion orient with the occident. He believes that through art people can connect with different cultures and their history raising awareness, cultural acceptance and understanding better than with words alone.Tan has a great interest in electronic music including sound design and programming, as well as a player of keyboard, piano, organ, guitar and percussion. He has released six albums so far which are all a mixture of ambient, world and ethnic tunes using traditional instruments and colourings in microtonal tunings. His songs have been published on more than 20 compilation albums worldwide.The albums are available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Bandcamp and many other streaming platforms.In the field of photography he is a street and travel photographer and member of the United Photo Press Organization.tanses.de



