Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 13/04/2021

Sony Music Publishing Signs Supah Mario To Global Deal

Sony Music Publishing Signs Supah Mario To Global Deal

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Sony Music Publishing announced the signing of hip-hop songwriter, producer and beatmaker Jonathan DeMario Priester, also known as Supah Mario, to a worldwide deal. Recently, Supah Mario's career has continued to rise  in March, he reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Producers chart and the Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for his production work on Drake's "What's Next." He is also working on upcoming projects for chart-topping artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee, and Post Malone.
"Although my God-given talent is a huge part of my success, I could not be where I am today without the desire and passion that has and continues to drive me every day. I am so humbled and excited to start this new relationship with Sony Music Publishing, and I would like to thank them for the opportunity," said Supah Mario. "I especially want to thank Adrian Nunez at SMP for all his hard work in making this dream a reality. I've long wanted to be a part of Sony Music Publishing, and I am excited for my future with the publisher. I've also been blessed with a management team who worked alongside Adrian to make this possible - thank you to my wonderful team. Thanks to my family for all the sacrifices they make so I can follow my passion. Most importantly, thank God for all my success and many more years to come."

Sony Music Publishing Vice President, Creative Adrian Nunez said, "The opportunity to work with Supah Mario has been a long time coming, and I'm excited to continue our creative relationship with Mario. I'm thankful for Amal, Josh and the rest of Mario's team for their help and I'm excited to see what happens next."

South Carolina native Supah Mario has quickly made a name for himself as an in-demand producer, crafting popular hits including "What's Next," "Ice Melts" and "Blue Tint" by Drake; "Wyclef Jean" by Young Thug; "That Way," "Myron" and "Silly Watch" by Lil Uzi Vert; "Diamonds Talkin' Back" by 2 Chainz; and Big K.R.I.T.'s "Mixed Messages."

Supah Mario earned breakout success in 2014 with his collaboration alongside Young Thug on "2 Cups Stuffed," and again a year later with his 2015 hit "Thiefs in the Night." Since then, he has become recognized as one of today's most prolific new beatmakers, working with and producing for prominent artists such as Drake, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Key Glock, Tory Lanez, among many others. Supah Mario is managed by Amal Noor, Skip Ojulade and Chibu Amajoyi, and represented by Joshua Kamen, Esq.






Most read news of the week
Benny Sings' Music Featuring Mac Demarco, Emily King, Cautious Clay, KYLE, Tom Misch Out Today (Stones Throw)
iHeartMedia And FOX Announce Nominees For The 2021 'iHeartRadio Music Awards'
Swedish Pop Star Enoka Releases Her Energy-infused & Feel-good Dance-Pop Single 'I'm Alive'
Doja Cat Enlists SZA For Forthcoming New Single 'Kiss Me More'
Papa Roach Share Lyric Video For Gold-Certified Single 'Born For Greatness (Cymex Remix)' Taken Off Second Greatest Hits Compilation
Andrea Bocelli Announces 2021 US Tour Dates
It's A Series Of 'Songs From Isolation' For Singer/Songwriter Howard Lee Naylor
Gwen Stefani & Saweetie Team Up On Empowering 'Slow Clap'
Bay Area Songstress Karney Pens Love Song To Community And Puts Pandemic In The Rearview Mirror With Single Be Together


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0092199 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018720626831055 secs