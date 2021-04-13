Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 13/04/2021

Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' No 1 On Billboard Album Sales Chart!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Demi Lovatos seventh album Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over (Island Records) has become the biggest pop female album streaming debut of the year (U.S.).

Other highlights:
- Number one Billboard album sales chart
- Number two album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart
- The number two album in the UK, her highest debut ever in the country
- Career best chart debut in Germany
- Since signing to Island Records, all of Demis albums have hit top 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chart

Her album came out to rave reviews, select quotes below:
... the full-length finds Lovato applying her still-dazzling voice to an examination of her current state, exploring, love, loneliness, sobriety and peace with a soulful pop filter; its a towering achievement that blends high drama (Anyone,' Good Place) with righteous fun (My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend with Saweetie) to present where Lovato is today.  Billboard
The Art of Starting Over begins this part of the record on a high note with a breezy and confident groove that brings to mind Fleetwood Mac.  The Wall Street Journal
the new album is achingly beautiful in its specificity  USA Today
Powerful, purposeful and uncompromising, this is her definitive artistic statement to date. Demi Lovato is done pretending, and it really suits her. - NME
This is easily the best Demi album, and maybe the best of the young years pop crop thus far.- Vulture
Abandoning the old, safe, controlled narrative has worked wonders, but its the exploration that makes Starting Over great. - Vulture
... the new album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over presents a hard reset for Lovato so profound that it feels like weve met a new person. - Vulture
With a voice as big as the sky, its hard to figure out where to go first  but thats not going to stop Demi Lovato from trying. It never has.  Consequence of Sound
Lovato, much like the record, is most powerful when she puts her extraordinary vocals front and center. Her belt is acrobatic, allowing her to bounce between genres with ease  Consequence of Sound
The title track... is one of the most honest songs she's released in her career  Top40-Charts.com
"Demi Lovato's morality fable on modern celebrity impresses"  The Times UK
the 19 tracks work to create Demi Lovatos most sonically cohesive project, serving as a confident, mature and necessary step forward in her career.  Riff Magazine
The new album is now available globally to download and stream here: https://demilovato.lnk.to/DWTDTAOSO.

The album serves as a companion piece to Lovatos YouTube Originals documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Together the album and documentary see Demi sharing the story of her near fatal overdose in 2018 for the first time, as well as giving a glimpse into her life today and her path to healing. The deeply personal album is executive produced by Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun.

A full track listing for Dancing With The Devil The Art of Starting Over is as follows:
Prelude
Anyone
Dancing with the Devil
ICU (Madison's Lullabye)
The Art of Starting Over
Intro
The Art of Starting Over
Lonely People
The Way You Don't Look At Me
Melon Cake
Met Him Last Night (feat. Ariana Grande)
What Other People Say (Demi Lovato & Sam Fischer)
Carefully
The Kind of Lover I Am
Easy (Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus)
15 Minutes
My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend (feat. Saweetie)
California Sober
Mad World
Butterfly
Good Place.






