Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' No 1 On Billboard Album Sales Chart!





Other highlights:

- Number one Billboard album sales chart

- Number two album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart

- The number two album in the UK, her highest debut ever in the country

- Career best chart debut in Germany

- Since signing to Island Records, all of Demis albums have hit top 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chart



Her album came out to rave reviews, select quotes below:

... the full-length finds Lovato applying her still-dazzling voice to an examination of her current state, exploring, love, loneliness, sobriety and peace with a soulful pop filter; its a towering achievement that blends high drama (Anyone,' Good Place) with righteous fun (My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend with Saweetie) to present where Lovato is today.  Billboard

The Art of Starting Over begins this part of the record on a high note with a breezy and confident groove that brings to mind Fleetwood Mac.  The Wall Street Journal

the new album is achingly beautiful in its specificity  USA Today

Powerful, purposeful and uncompromising, this is her definitive artistic statement to date.

This is easily the best Demi album, and maybe the best of the young years pop crop thus far.- Vulture

Abandoning the old, safe, controlled narrative has worked wonders, but its the exploration that makes Starting Over great. - Vulture

... the new album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over presents a hard reset for Lovato so profound that it feels like weve met a new person. - Vulture

With a voice as big as the sky, its hard to figure out where to go first  but thats not going to stop

Lovato, much like the record, is most powerful when she puts her extraordinary vocals front and center. Her belt is acrobatic, allowing her to bounce between genres with ease  Consequence of Sound

The title track... is one of the most honest songs she's released in her career  Top40-Charts.com

"Demi Lovato's morality fable on modern celebrity impresses"  The Times UK

the 19 tracks work to create Demi Lovatos most sonically cohesive project, serving as a confident, mature and necessary step forward in her career.  Riff Magazine

The new album is now available globally to download and stream here: https://demilovato.lnk.to/DWTDTAOSO.



The album serves as a companion piece to Lovatos YouTube Originals documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Together the album and documentary see Demi sharing the story of her near fatal overdose in 2018 for the first time, as well as giving a glimpse into her life today and her path to healing. The deeply personal album is executive produced by Lovato and her manager,



A full track listing for Dancing With The Devil The Art of Starting Over is as follows:

Prelude

Anyone

Dancing with the Devil

ICU (Madison's Lullabye)

The Art of Starting Over

Intro

The Art of Starting Over

Lonely People

The Way You Don't Look At Me



Met Him Last Night (feat.

What Other People Say (Demi Lovato & Sam Fischer)

Carefully

The Kind of Lover I Am

Easy (Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus)

15 Minutes

My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend (feat. Saweetie)

California Sober

Mad World

Butterfly

Good Place. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Demi Lovatos seventh album Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over (Island Records) has become the biggest pop female album streaming debut of the year (U.S.).Other highlights:- Number one Billboard album sales chart- Number two album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart- The number two album in the UK, her highest debut ever in the country- Career best chart debut in Germany- Since signing to Island Records, all of Demis albums have hit top 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chartHer album came out to rave reviews, select quotes below:... the full-length finds Lovato applying her still-dazzling voice to an examination of her current state, exploring, love, loneliness, sobriety and peace with a soulful pop filter; its a towering achievement that blends high drama (Anyone,' Good Place) with righteous fun (My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend with Saweetie) to present where Lovato is today.  BillboardThe Art of Starting Over begins this part of the record on a high note with a breezy and confident groove that brings to mind Fleetwood Mac.  The Wall Street Journalthe new album is achingly beautiful in its specificity  USA TodayPowerful, purposeful and uncompromising, this is her definitive artistic statement to date. Demi Lovato is done pretending, and it really suits her. - NMEThis is easily the best Demi album, and maybe the best of the young years pop crop thus far.- VultureAbandoning the old, safe, controlled narrative has worked wonders, but its the exploration that makes Starting Over great. - Vulture... the new album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over presents a hard reset for Lovato so profound that it feels like weve met a new person. - VultureWith a voice as big as the sky, its hard to figure out where to go first  but thats not going to stop Demi Lovato from trying. It never has.  Consequence of SoundLovato, much like the record, is most powerful when she puts her extraordinary vocals front and center. Her belt is acrobatic, allowing her to bounce between genres with ease  Consequence of SoundThe title track... is one of the most honest songs she's released in her career  Top40-Charts.com"Demi Lovato's morality fable on modern celebrity impresses"  The Times UKthe 19 tracks work to create Demi Lovatos most sonically cohesive project, serving as a confident, mature and necessary step forward in her career.  Riff MagazineThe new album is now available globally to download and stream here: https://demilovato.lnk.to/DWTDTAOSO.The album serves as a companion piece to Lovatos YouTube Originals documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Together the album and documentary see Demi sharing the story of her near fatal overdose in 2018 for the first time, as well as giving a glimpse into her life today and her path to healing. The deeply personal album is executive produced by Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun.A full track listing for Dancing With The Devil The Art of Starting Over is as follows:PreludeAnyoneDancing with the DevilICU (Madison's Lullabye)The Art of Starting OverIntroThe Art of Starting OverLonely PeopleThe Way You Don't Look At Me Melon CakeMet Him Last Night (feat. Ariana Grande)What Other People Say (Demi Lovato & Sam Fischer)CarefullyThe Kind of Lover I AmEasy (Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus)15 MinutesMy Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend (feat. Saweetie)California SoberMad WorldButterflyGood Place.



