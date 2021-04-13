Carl Brister Brings You "L.O.V.E." The Remix



“I write music that makes you laugh, smile and think,” Carl explains. “There’s always a feel-good element to my music. 'L.O.V.E.' is a reminder that no matter what we face in our lives and the world, the bottom line is we have to start from that place called love."



A native of Plainfield, NJ and alumnus of Seton Hall University, Carl’s pedigree is in education, where he finds joy in teaching children in urban communities. “I currently work in Newark, NJ as a math/science instructional coach for grades k -8 for 2-1/2 years,” he explains. “My role is to coach the teachers on how to provide quality instruction and help them work with students. Prior to this I started out as a math teacher in Newark Public Schools for six years.”



A husband and proud father of two sons, Carl is the CEO and founder of

“Carl’s voice and message resonates with audiences that are looking for a glimmer of hope in the world,” says

"It’s only right that ‘L.O.V.E.’ is now available as a dance remix," says Carl. "We’re coming out of the darkest period of our lives and still facing many issues but at the same time we need a moment to smile, to laugh and to be motivated. That’s what 'L.O.V.E. -The Remix' does – combines all of these aspects in one tune.” New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter Carl Brister first came to national attention when his works were featured on NBC, BET, Pandora, Music Choice, Spotify and more. He describes his sound as “free music” that combines elements of soul, R&B, pop, and dance in a retro fusion that takes you back while moving you forward. One can hear that formula in Carl’s single, “L.O.V.E.” which is now available as a remix by Mark Wilson.“I write music that makes you laugh, smile and think,” Carl explains. “There’s always a feel-good element to my music. 'L.O.V.E.' is a reminder that no matter what we face in our lives and the world, the bottom line is we have to start from that place called love."A native of Plainfield, NJ and alumnus of Seton Hall University, Carl’s pedigree is in education, where he finds joy in teaching children in urban communities. “I currently work in Newark, NJ as a math/science instructional coach for grades k -8 for 2-1/2 years,” he explains. “My role is to coach the teachers on how to provide quality instruction and help them work with students. Prior to this I started out as a math teacher in Newark Public Schools for six years.”A husband and proud father of two sons, Carl is the CEO and founder of Music Village and uses music to bring people together through the The Love+Unity Fest - a free family event created to inspire unity in the community. Carl uses that platform to help get his message of love, unity, understanding and togetherness.“Carl’s voice and message resonates with audiences that are looking for a glimmer of hope in the world,” says Pandora Music’s Akim Bryant. “His single, “L.O.V.E.”, speaks to the heart during these uncertain times.""It’s only right that ‘L.O.V.E.’ is now available as a dance remix," says Carl. "We’re coming out of the darkest period of our lives and still facing many issues but at the same time we need a moment to smile, to laugh and to be motivated. That’s what 'L.O.V.E. -The Remix' does – combines all of these aspects in one tune.”



