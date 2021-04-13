Chris Stapleton Takes 'Starting Over' To No 1

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Chris Stapletons Starting Over vaulted to the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Chart. The title track from his acclaimed new album, Starting Over was written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson and is only his second chart-topping single as an artist following 2018s Broken Halos (also written by Stapleton and Henderson).
This latest achievement comes ahead of this Sundays 56th ACM Awards (April 18th) where Stapleton leads nominees with six nominations in four categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over as both artist and producer) and Song of the Year (Starting Over as both artist and songwriter). Stapleton will also perform on the awards ceremony, which will broadcast from various venues in Nashville on CBS this Sunday, April 18th at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.
The nominations celebrate yet another monumental year for Stapleton following the release Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart this past November. Out now on Mercury Records Nashville/Universal Music, Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine lifes simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record continues to receive overwhelming critical praise and landed on several Best of 2020 lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, Chris Stapletons roar isnt designed to scare you off. Its regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy
on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.
Recent critical acclaim for Starting Over:
Chris Stapleton may have the album of the year with Starting OverAmerican Songwriter
a sure-footed masterpiece
one of the years finest albumsAssociated Press
Simply put, there are few recording artists in country operating at Stapletons level, and Starting Over keeps the bar very high. Billboard
a dynamite and dynamic new album from the mighty-voiced Kentucky native
the singer-songwriter is hitting new heights, nailing the crossroads of country, rock, gospel, and pop across 14 tracks.Entertainment Weekly
14 rich, intricately-wound odes to tiny admissions and big emotionsEsquire
He has nothing left to prove, but somehow, he just gets incrementally better
This is as good as any of his albums and maybe just a tad better.Glide
mixes beautifully stark songwriting with blues, country, and rock melodies, allowing Stapletons sturdy, propulsive vocals to carry the showGQ
vividly exemplifies the complex emotional character of Stapletons best music. Hes burly but soft. Tough yet vulnerable. A protector of his loved ones and a man in perpetual search of shelter.Los Angeles Times
What makes Starting Over unique is its emotional center
Stapleton cuts through the tangled jungle of pre-COVID life like a machete, clearing a new path forward.Nashville Lifestyles
Chris is at the top of his game with this record. It sounds like a record from a great.NPR Music
Starting Over may be Stapletons best album yet
every song on the album comes as a perfectly wrapped gift to the listenerNo Depression
Regardless of where hes going lyrically, Stapleton brings to each successive tune a rugged assuredness and a steely resolve: Theres never any doubt that he means what he saysRelix
The chill Nashville trailblazer feels at home in songs that echo his pop songwriting and his country roots.Rolling Stone
if Starting Over offers a statement of principles, its that Stapleton is going to make Stapleton music, equal parts country, Southern rock, raw sentimentality, and self-reflective singer-songwriter-ism.Slate
With Starting Over, Stapletons distinguished voice and artists soul shine. Sounds Like Nashville
It is easily one of the best records Ive heard this year. Its easily one of the best country records Ive heard in a long time. And I have no doubt its going to be one of the best country records Ive heard this decade once everything is said and done.The Needle Drop
lands precisely where country meets Southern soul: with grit, details, clarity and ache. - The New York Times
the results are stunning
his most personal work yet.The Top40-Charts.com
expands a sonic identity and storytelling fervor that Stapleton established on his paramount debut, Traveller, and its two-part follow-up, From A Room Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.The Tennessean
He has [Willie] Nelsons tender touch, but his bluesy side is much louder; his is a part-acoustic, part-stinging approach in which Nelsons Trigger meets B.B. Kings Lucille.Variety
Its every bit the tour de force his breakthrough album was
Elegant writing and delicate musicianship combine in an album ranking among the years best.Vulture
CHRIS STAPLETONS ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW
June 5San Bernardino, CAGlen Helen Amphitheater§
June 10Boise, IDFord Idaho Center Arena#
June 11Portland, ORSunlight Supply Amphitheater#
June 12George, WAThe Gorge Amphitheatre#
June 17Bakersfield, CAMechanics Bank Arena#
June 18Sacramento, CAToyota Amphitheatre#
June 19Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre#
June 24Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre^
June 25Denver, COPepsi Center^
June 26Denver, COPepsi Center^
July 8Milwaukee, WISummerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater+
July 10Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion°
July 17Chicago, ILWrigley Field%
July 23Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center**
July 24Syracuse, NYSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**
July 28Gilford, NHBank NH Pavilion
July 29Gilford, NHBank NH Pavilion
July 31Minneapolis, MNU.S. Bank Stadium
August 5Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music
Center°
August 7South Bend, INNotre Dame Stadium§§
August 12Charlotte, NCPNC Music
Pavilion°
August 13Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek°
August 19Des Moines, IAIowa State
Fair^^
August 20Tulsa, OKBOK Center##
August 21Arlington, TXGlobe Life Field%%
September
18Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum++
September
23Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling Arena++
October 1Atlantic City, NJJim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++
October 2Mansfield, MAXfinity Center++
October 8New York, NYMadison Square
Garden++
October 14Columbia, MOMizzou Arena++
October 15Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena++
October 16Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center++
October 22Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena++
October 23Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena++
October 28Lubbock, TXUnited Supermarket Arena°°
October 29Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater°°
October 30Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion°°
November 4Austin, TXFrank Erwin Center°°
November 11Estero, FLHertz Arena**
November 12Orlando, FLAmway Center**
April 20Toledo, OHHuntington Center
April 21Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
April 23, 2022Lexington, KYA Concert for Kentucky Kroger Field
ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW SPECIAL GUESTS:
with special guests Margo Price and Yola
with special guests Willie Nelson
& Family, Sheryl Crow
and Yola
with special guests Dwight Yoakam
and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
#with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
^with special guests Sheryl Crow
and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
+with special guest Sheryl Crow
°with special guests Elle King
and Kendell Marvel
%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell
**with special guests Sheryl Crow
and Kendell Marvel
with special guests Elle King
and Nikki
Lane
with George
Strait and Little
Big Town
§with George
Strait and Brothers Osborne
^^with special guest Nikki
Lane
##with special guests Willie Nelson
& Family and Yola
%%with special guests Willie Nelson
& Family, Jamey Johnson
and Yola
++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola
°°with special guests Jamey Johnson
and Yola.