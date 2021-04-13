Chris Stapleton Takes 'Starting Over' To No 1

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 13/04/2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Stapletons Starting Over vaulted to the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Chart. The title track from his acclaimed new album, Starting Over was written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson and is only his second chart-topping single as an artist following 2018s Broken Halos (also written by Stapleton and Henderson).

This latest achievement comes ahead of this Sundays 56th ACM Awards (April 18th) where Stapleton leads nominees with six nominations in four categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over as both artist and producer) and Song of the Year (Starting Over as both artist and songwriter). Stapleton will also perform on the awards ceremony, which will broadcast from various venues in Nashville on CBS this Sunday, April 18th at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The nominations celebrate yet another monumental year for Stapleton following the release Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart this past November. Out now on Mercury Records Nashville/Universal Music, Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine lifes simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record continues to receive overwhelming critical praise and landed on several Best of 2020 lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, Chris Stapletons roar isnt designed to scare you off. Its regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacyon this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.

Recent critical acclaim for Starting Over:
Chris Stapleton may have the album of the year with Starting OverAmerican Songwriter
a sure-footed masterpieceone of the years finest albumsAssociated Press
Simply put, there are few recording artists in country operating at Stapletons level, and Starting Over keeps the bar very high. Billboard
a dynamite and dynamic new album from the mighty-voiced Kentucky nativethe singer-songwriter is hitting new heights, nailing the crossroads of country, rock, gospel, and pop across 14 tracks.Entertainment Weekly
14 rich, intricately-wound odes to tiny admissions and big emotionsEsquire
He has nothing left to prove, but somehow, he just gets incrementally betterThis is as good as any of his albums and maybe just a tad better.Glide
mixes beautifully stark songwriting with blues, country, and rock melodies, allowing Stapletons sturdy, propulsive vocals to carry the showGQ
vividly exemplifies the complex emotional character of Stapletons best music. Hes burly but soft. Tough yet vulnerable. A protector of his loved ones and a man in perpetual search of shelter.Los Angeles Times
What makes Starting Over unique is its emotional centerStapleton cuts through the tangled jungle of pre-COVID life like a machete, clearing a new path forward.Nashville Lifestyles
Chris is at the top of his game with this record. It sounds like a record from a great.NPR Music
Starting Over may be Stapletons best album yetevery song on the album comes as a perfectly wrapped gift to the listenerNo Depression
Regardless of where hes going lyrically, Stapleton brings to each successive tune a rugged assuredness and a steely resolve: Theres never any doubt that he means what he saysRelix
The chill Nashville trailblazer feels at home in songs that echo his pop songwriting and his country roots.Rolling Stone
if Starting Over offers a statement of principles, its that Stapleton is going to make Stapleton music, equal parts country, Southern rock, raw sentimentality, and self-reflective singer-songwriter-ism.Slate
With Starting Over, Stapletons distinguished voice and artists soul shine. Sounds Like Nashville
It is easily one of the best records Ive heard this year. Its easily one of the best country records Ive heard in a long time. And I have no doubt its going to be one of the best country records Ive heard this decade once everything is said and done.The Needle Drop
lands precisely where country meets Southern soul: with grit, details, clarity and ache. - The New York Times
the results are stunninghis most personal work yet.The Top40-Charts.com
expands a sonic identity and storytelling fervor that Stapleton established on his paramount debut, Traveller, and its two-part follow-up, From A Room Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.The Tennessean
He has [Willie] Nelsons tender touch, but his bluesy side is much louder; his is a part-acoustic, part-stinging approach in which Nelsons Trigger meets B.B. Kings Lucille.Variety
Its every bit the tour de force his breakthrough album wasElegant writing and delicate musicianship combine in an album ranking among the years best.Vulture

CHRIS STAPLETONS ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW
June 5San Bernardino, CAGlen Helen Amphitheater§
June 10Boise, IDFord Idaho Center Arena#
June 11Portland, ORSunlight Supply Amphitheater#
June 12George, WAThe Gorge Amphitheatre#
June 17Bakersfield, CAMechanics Bank Arena#
June 18Sacramento, CAToyota Amphitheatre#
June 19Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre#
June 24Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre^
June 25Denver, COPepsi Center^
June 26Denver, COPepsi Center^
July 8Milwaukee, WISummerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater+
July 10Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion°
July 17Chicago, ILWrigley Field%
July 23Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center**
July 24Syracuse, NYSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**
July 28Gilford, NHBank NH Pavilion
July 29Gilford, NHBank NH Pavilion
July 31Minneapolis, MNU.S. Bank Stadium
August 5Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center°
August 7South Bend, INNotre Dame Stadium§§
August 12Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion°
August 13Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek°
August 19Des Moines, IAIowa State Fair^^
August 20Tulsa, OKBOK Center##
August 21Arlington, TXGlobe Life Field%%
September 18Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum++
September 23Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling Arena++
October 1Atlantic City, NJJim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++
October 2Mansfield, MAXfinity Center++
October 8New York, NYMadison Square Garden++
October 14Columbia, MOMizzou Arena++
October 15Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena++
October 16Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center++
October 22Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena++
October 23Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena++
October 28Lubbock, TXUnited Supermarket Arena°°
October 29Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater°°
October 30Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion°°
November 4Austin, TXFrank Erwin Center°°
November 11Estero, FLHertz Arena**
November 12Orlando, FLAmway Center**
April 20Toledo, OHHuntington Center
April 21Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
April 23, 2022Lexington, KYA Concert for Kentucky  Kroger Field

ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW SPECIAL GUESTS:
with special guests Margo Price and Yola
with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola
with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
#with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
^with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
+with special guest Sheryl Crow
°with special guests Elle King and Kendell Marvel
%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell
**with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel
with special guests Elle King and Nikki Lane
with George Strait and Little Big Town
§with George Strait and Brothers Osborne
^^with special guest Nikki Lane
##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Yola
%%with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola
++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola
°°with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola.






