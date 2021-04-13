Chris Stapleton Takes 'Starting Over' To No 1





This latest achievement comes ahead of this Sundays 56th ACM Awards (April 18th) where Stapleton leads nominees with six nominations in four categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over as both artist and producer) and Song of the Year (Starting Over as both artist and songwriter). Stapleton will also perform on the awards ceremony, which will broadcast from various venues in Nashville on CBS this Sunday, April 18th at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.



The nominations celebrate yet another monumental year for Stapleton following the release Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart this past November. Out now on Mercury Records Nashville/Universal Music, Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine lifes simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record continues to receive overwhelming critical praise and landed on several Best of 2020 lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, Chris Stapletons roar isnt designed to scare you off. Its regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.



Recent critical acclaim for Starting Over:

Chris Stapleton may have the album of the year with Starting OverAmerican Songwriter

a sure-footed masterpiece one of the years finest albumsAssociated Press

Simply put, there are few recording artists in country operating at Stapletons level, and Starting Over keeps the bar very high. Billboard

a dynamite and dynamic new album from the mighty-voiced Kentucky native the singer-songwriter is hitting new heights, nailing the crossroads of country, rock, gospel, and pop across 14 tracks.Entertainment Weekly

14 rich, intricately-wound odes to tiny admissions and big emotionsEsquire

He has nothing left to prove, but somehow, he just gets incrementally better This is as good as any of his albums and maybe just a tad better.Glide

mixes beautifully stark songwriting with blues, country, and rock melodies, allowing Stapletons sturdy, propulsive vocals to carry the showGQ

vividly exemplifies the complex emotional character of Stapletons best music. Hes burly but soft. Tough yet vulnerable. A protector of his loved ones and a man in perpetual search of shelter.Los Angeles Times

What makes Starting Over unique is its emotional center Stapleton cuts through the tangled jungle of pre-COVID life like a machete, clearing a new path forward.Nashville Lifestyles

Chris is at the top of his game with this record. It sounds like a record from a great.NPR Music

Starting Over may be Stapletons best album yet every song on the album comes as a perfectly wrapped gift to the listenerNo Depression

Regardless of where hes going lyrically, Stapleton brings to each successive tune a rugged assuredness and a steely resolve: Theres never any doubt that he means what he saysRelix

The chill Nashville trailblazer feels at home in songs that echo his pop songwriting and his country roots.Rolling Stone

if Starting Over offers a statement of principles, its that Stapleton is going to make Stapleton music, equal parts country, Southern rock, raw sentimentality, and self-reflective singer-songwriter-ism.Slate

With Starting Over, Stapletons distinguished voice and artists soul shine. Sounds Like Nashville

It is easily one of the best records Ive heard this year. Its easily one of the best country records Ive heard in a long time. And I have no doubt its going to be one of the best country records Ive heard this decade once everything is said and done.The Needle Drop

lands precisely where country meets Southern soul: with grit, details, clarity and ache. - The New York Times

the results are stunning his most personal work yet.The Top40-Charts.com

expands a sonic identity and storytelling fervor that Stapleton established on his paramount debut, Traveller, and its two-part follow-up, From A Room Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.The Tennessean

He has [Willie] Nelsons tender touch, but his bluesy side is much louder; his is a part-acoustic, part-stinging approach in which Nelsons Trigger meets B.B. Kings Lucille.Variety

Its every bit the tour de force his breakthrough album was Elegant writing and delicate musicianship combine in an album ranking among the years best.Vulture



CHRIS STAPLETONS ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW

June 5San Bernardino, CAGlen Helen Amphitheater§

June 10Boise, IDFord Idaho Center Arena#

June 11Portland, ORSunlight Supply Amphitheater#

June 12George, WAThe Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 17Bakersfield, CAMechanics Bank Arena#

June 18Sacramento, CAToyota Amphitheatre#

June 19Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre#

June 24Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre^

June 25Denver, COPepsi Center^

June 26Denver, COPepsi Center^

July 8Milwaukee, WISummerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

July 10Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion°

July 17Chicago, ILWrigley Field%

July 23Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center**

July 24Syracuse, NYSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

July 28Gilford, NHBank NH Pavilion

July 29Gilford, NHBank NH Pavilion

July 31Minneapolis, MNU.S. Bank Stadium

August 5Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom

August 7South Bend, INNotre Dame Stadium§§

August 12Charlotte, NCPNC

August 13Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union

August 19Des Moines, IAIowa

August 20Tulsa, OKBOK Center##

August 21Arlington, TXGlobe Life Field%%





October 1Atlantic City, NJJim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++

October 2Mansfield, MAXfinity Center++

October 8New York, NYMadison

October 14Columbia, MOMizzou Arena++

October 15Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena++

October 16Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center++

October 22Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena++

October 23Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena++

October 28Lubbock, TXUnited Supermarket Arena°°

October 29Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater°°

October 30Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion°°

November 4Austin, TXFrank Erwin Center°°

November 11Estero, FLHertz Arena**

November 12Orlando, FLAmway Center**

April 20Toledo, OHHuntington Center

April 21Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center

April 23, 2022Lexington, KYA Concert for Kentucky  Kroger Field



ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW SPECIAL GUESTS:

with special guests Margo Price and Yola

with special guests Willie

with special guests

#with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^with special guests

+with special guest Sheryl Crow

°with special guests

%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell

**with special guests

with special guests

with

§with

^^with special guest

##with special guests Willie

%%with special guests Willie

++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

