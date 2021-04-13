Softspoken Release New Single 'Bones'



Melodic guitar work intertwines with Sam Scheuers resonating vocals throughout the new track; Softspoken spoke exclusively to Outburn to discuss the release. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kentucky post-hardcore outfit Softspoken have unveiled new single Bones.Bones is taken from Softspokens upcoming EP Where The Heart Belongs out May 14th.Sidelined but not stifled by COVID-19, Softspoken returned to the studio and to their roots. Upcoming EP Where the Heart Belongs is a mature and dexterous collection, nodding to the bands heavier earlier work whilst delivering insightful lyricism and seasoned melodies throughout the accomplished new five-track.Melodic guitar work intertwines with Sam Scheuers resonating vocals throughout the new track; Softspoken spoke exclusively to Outburn to discuss the release.



