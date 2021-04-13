Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies 13/04/2021

Foo Fighters Set To Release Dave Grohl Directed Documentary Feature 'What Drives Us' Exclusively On The Coda Collection On April 30, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHAT DRIVES US, directed by Dave Grohl and produced by Foo Fighters, is an homage to the moment in every musicians life when their commitment is tested and their desire to play music for others becomes an almost irrational act of blind faith. The first step to prove to yourself and the world that you belong is to load up your instruments, your talent and your courage, and get in the van to take your music to the world - a true rock and roll rite of passage.
This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music, said Dave Grohl. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?

WHAT DRIVES US features interviews with an array of iconic figures spanning eras and genres, including: Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear, Ringo Starr, Flea, Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, Slash, Duff McKagan, Ben Harper, The Edge, Mike Watt, Ian Mackaye, Starcrawler, RadKey, Exene Cervenka, Tony Kanal, DH Peligro, Charlie Gabriel, Jennifer Finch, Dave Lombardo, Kira Roessler, Pete Stahl, Lars Ulrich, and Steven Tyler.

A Roswell Films / Therapy Studios production, WHAT DRIVES US was directed by Dave Grohl, produced by John Ramsay, James A Rota, Mark Monroe, and Foo Fighters, and edited by Dean Gonzalez. Jessica Young was the director of photography and Brandon Kim was the sound designer and mixer.






