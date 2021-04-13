A Great Big World's Ian Axel & Chad King Reveal They're Working On A Musical

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Revealed during last night's Quarantines, which it raised a record amount of money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Ian Axel and Chad King of A Great Big World are writing a musical - that they will officially "announce soon."

A Great Big World is an American musical duo from New York made up of singer/songwriters Ian Axel and Chad King and signed to Epic Records. The group is best known for their single "This Is the New Year", which was performed by the cast in an episode of Glee and reached the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart in May 2013, and their international hit "Say Something", particularly after recording it as a duet collaboration with Christina Aguilera.






