Previously Unreleased Prince Album Is Coming!

Back in 2010, Prince
recorded an album of new compositions and covers that never saw the light of day, even though he did a tour around the vaulted albums title, Welcome 2 America. With the approval of Prince's estate, that long lost album will finally get its world release this July 30, in both standard and deluxe forms (the deluxe version including concert footage and additional songs.
Heres the track list for the standard version of the album:
Welcome 2 America
Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master)
Born 2 Die
1000 Light Years From Here
Hot Summer
Stand Up and B Strong
Check The Record
Same Page, Different Book
When She Comes
1010 (Rin Tin Tin)
Yes
One Day We Will All B Free
In advance of the release, the title track, Welcome 2 America, has been issued. It is bluesy, funky number that combines Princes spoken word lead with call-and-response female backing vocals. The sly single takes a cynical look at the state of America, circa 2010, with corporate greed, educational equity and sensationalistic media
which sounds a lot like some of the same issues were discussing more than a decade later. But the persistent bass line and sterling production will bring you back for more.