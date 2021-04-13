Previously Unreleased Prince Album Is Coming!





In advance of the release, the title track, Welcome 2 America, has been issued. It is bluesy, funky number that combines Princes spoken word lead with call-and-response female backing vocals. The sly single takes a cynical look at the state of America, circa 2010, with corporate greed, educational equity and sensationalistic media which sounds a lot like some of the same issues were discussing more than a decade later. But the persistent bass line and sterling production will bring you back for more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Back in 2010, Prince recorded an album of new compositions and covers that never saw the light of day, even though he did a tour around the vaulted albums title, Welcome 2 America. With the approval of Prince's estate, that long lost album will finally get its world release this July 30, in both standard and deluxe forms (the deluxe version including concert footage and additional songs.Heres the track list for the standard version of the album:Welcome 2 AmericaRunning Game (Son Of A Slave Master)Born 2 Die1000 Light Years From HereHot SummerStand Up and B StrongCheck The RecordSame Page, Different BookWhen She Comes1010 (Rin Tin Tin)YesOne Day We Will All B FreeIn advance of the release, the title track, Welcome 2 America, has been issued. It is bluesy, funky number that combines Princes spoken word lead with call-and-response female backing vocals. The sly single takes a cynical look at the state of America, circa 2010, with corporate greed, educational equity and sensationalistic media which sounds a lot like some of the same issues were discussing more than a decade later. But the persistent bass line and sterling production will bring you back for more.



