Madonna Just Dropped $19.3M To Buy The Weeknd's Hidden Hills House



The Blinding Lights singer has sold his 13,391-square-foot suburban mansion to Madonna. He purchased the property in the gated community just outside of Los Angeles for $18.2 million in 2017, and initially listed it for $25 million. The price eventually dropped to $22 million before

The newly-remodeled pad sits on three acres with 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus a 1,200-square-foot guest house. Other amenities include a home theater, wine cellar, gym, and music lounge, while the outdoor areas feature a pool, full-sized basketball court, and an 8-stall barn with pasture.



Madonnas new neighbors include Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Dwyane Wade, and Lil Wayne, who just purchased a $15.4 million home inside the celeb-filled community.

The Like a Virgin singer sold her former house in Beverly Hills for $19.5 million in 2013. She was recently renting a home in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills.



The LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) After a dozen years hopping around between New York City, the Hamptons and Lisbon, Portugal, Madonna has decided to set down some multi million-dollar roots in Los Angeles.The Blinding Lights singer has sold his 13,391-square-foot suburban mansion to Madonna. He purchased the property in the gated community just outside of Los Angeles for $18.2 million in 2017, and initially listed it for $25 million. The price eventually dropped to $22 million before Madonna bought it for $19.3 million, according to reports.The newly-remodeled pad sits on three acres with 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus a 1,200-square-foot guest house. Other amenities include a home theater, wine cellar, gym, and music lounge, while the outdoor areas feature a pool, full-sized basketball court, and an 8-stall barn with pasture.Madonnas new neighbors include Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Dwyane Wade, and Lil Wayne, who just purchased a $15.4 million home inside the celeb-filled community.The Like a Virgin singer sold her former house in Beverly Hills for $19.5 million in 2013. She was recently renting a home in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills.The Weeknd has been spending time in his 8,215-square-foot penthouse in L.A.s Wilshire Corridor, which he purchased for $25 million in 2019.



