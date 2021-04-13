Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 13/04/2021

Dermot Kennedy Announces Two New Shows Alongside Rescheduled Tour

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The global star DERMOT KENNEDY announces the rescheduled shows from April of this year to September 2021, including an extra date at Londons Alexandra Palace due to phenomenal demand. Pre-sale goes live Wednesday 14th April at time, and general sale Friday 16th April at 9am. Tickets will be available from https://www.dermotkennedy.com/.

Kennedy also announces today a show as part of the Manchester Sounds of the City concert series at Castlefield Bowl, on Tuesday 21st September. Tickets go on-sale Friday 16th April at 9am at www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

A fast-rising international star, Dermot has now had over 2 billion streams globally and was nominated for Best International Male alongside the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Tyler, The Creator at the 2020 Brit Awards. Releasing his acclaimed debut album Without Fear in October 2019, the record reached #1 in the Official UK and Irish Charts and #18 in the Billboard Top 100, solidifying his position as one of the most accomplished Irish artists of his generation. The record was the fastest selling debut album of the millennium in Ireland and still sits at #1 - a year and a half after its release.

Lead track from the album Outnumbered was a platinum-selling top 10 single and became one of the longest running tracks to be play listed on BBC Radio 1. While his next single Giants peaked at #1 on the Irish Singles Chart and scored Gold status in the UK. His recent track has seen him team up with Multi-platinum Italian production trio MEDUZA to release their chart topping single Paradise. The song spent 20 weeks on both the Official Irish and UK Singles Charts, reached #1 in Ireland and #5 in the UK.

Alongside writing the follow up to Without Fear, Dermot performed with Meduza on The Ellen Show and recorded a fantastic pre-show performance for U2's The Virtual Road series on St. Patrick's Day.

NEW LIVE DATES
Sept 21 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester (Sounds of The City)
Sept 25 - Alexandra Palace, London
Tickets on sale Friday 16th April 9am

RESCHEDULED DATES
Sept 6 - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
Sept 7 - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
Sept 13 - Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT
Sept 14 - Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT
Sept 23 - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT
Sept 24 - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT
All previous tickets remain vali.






Most read news of the week
Benny Sings' Music Featuring Mac Demarco, Emily King, Cautious Clay, KYLE, Tom Misch Out Today (Stones Throw)
Swedish Pop Star Enoka Releases Her Energy-infused & Feel-good Dance-Pop Single 'I'm Alive'
Papa Roach Share Lyric Video For Gold-Certified Single 'Born For Greatness (Cymex Remix)' Taken Off Second Greatest Hits Compilation
Andrea Bocelli Announces 2021 US Tour Dates
It's A Series Of 'Songs From Isolation' For Singer/Songwriter Howard Lee Naylor
Bay Area Songstress Karney Pens Love Song To Community And Puts Pandemic In The Rearview Mirror With Single Be Together
Gwen Stefani & Saweetie Team Up On Empowering 'Slow Clap'
Tim Delaney Finds 'Where To Begin' With Release Of Debut EP
Inspired By The New York Experience, Peak Futures Shares Earthy Soul And Jazz Single 'Broadway'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098460 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001492977142334 secs