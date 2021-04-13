Dermot Kennedy Announces Two New Shows Alongside Rescheduled Tour





All previous tickets remain vali. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The global star DERMOT KENNEDY announces the rescheduled shows from April of this year to September 2021, including an extra date at Londons Alexandra Palace due to phenomenal demand. Pre-sale goes live Wednesday 14th April at time, and general sale Friday 16th April at 9am. Tickets will be available from https://www.dermotkennedy.com/.Kennedy also announces today a show as part of the Manchester Sounds of the City concert series at Castlefield Bowl, on Tuesday 21st September. Tickets go on-sale Friday 16th April at 9am at www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.A fast-rising international star, Dermot has now had over 2 billion streams globally and was nominated for Best International Male alongside the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Tyler, The Creator at the 2020 Brit Awards. Releasing his acclaimed debut album Without Fear in October 2019, the record reached #1 in the Official UK and Irish Charts and #18 in the Billboard Top 100, solidifying his position as one of the most accomplished Irish artists of his generation. The record was the fastest selling debut album of the millennium in Ireland and still sits at #1 - a year and a half after its release.Lead track from the album Outnumbered was a platinum-selling top 10 single and became one of the longest running tracks to be play listed on BBC Radio 1. While his next single Giants peaked at #1 on the Irish Singles Chart and scored Gold status in the UK. His recent track has seen him team up with Multi-platinum Italian production trio MEDUZA to release their chart topping single Paradise. The song spent 20 weeks on both the Official Irish and UK Singles Charts, reached #1 in Ireland and #5 in the UK.Alongside writing the follow up to Without Fear, Dermot performed with Meduza on The Ellen Show and recorded a fantastic pre-show performance for U2's The Virtual Road series on St. Patrick's Day.NEW LIVE DATESSept 21 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester (Sounds of The City)Sept 25 - Alexandra Palace, LondonTickets on sale Friday 16th April 9amRESCHEDULED DATESSept 6 - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUTSept 7 - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUTSept 13 - Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUTSept 14 - Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUTSept 23 - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUTSept 24 - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUTAll previous tickets remain vali.



