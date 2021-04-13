Dermot Kennedy Announces Two New Shows Alongside Rescheduled Tour

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts)
The global star DERMOT KENNEDY announces the rescheduled shows from April of this year to September
2021, including an extra date at Londons Alexandra
Palace due to phenomenal demand. Pre-sale goes live Wednesday 14th April at time, and general sale Friday 16th April at 9am. Tickets will be available from https://www.dermotkennedy.com/.
Kennedy also announces today a show as part of the Manchester Sounds of the City concert series at Castlefield Bowl, on Tuesday 21st September. Tickets go on-sale Friday 16th April at 9am at www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
A fast-rising international star, Dermot has now had over 2 billion streams globally and was nominated for Best International Male alongside the likes of Bruce Springsteen
and Tyler, The Creator
at the 2020 Brit Awards. Releasing his acclaimed debut album Without Fear in October 2019, the record reached #1 in the Official UK and Irish Charts and #18 in the Billboard Top 100, solidifying his position as one of the most accomplished Irish artists of his generation. The record was the fastest selling debut album of the millennium in Ireland and still sits at #1 - a year and a half after its release.
Lead track from the album Outnumbered was a platinum-selling top 10 single and became one of the longest running tracks to be play listed on BBC Radio
1. While his next single Giants peaked at #1 on the Irish Singles Chart and scored Gold status in the UK. His recent track has seen him team up with Multi-platinum Italian production trio MEDUZA to release their chart topping single Paradise. The song spent 20 weeks on both the Official Irish and UK Singles Charts, reached #1 in Ireland and #5 in the UK.
Alongside writing the follow up to Without Fear, Dermot performed with Meduza
on The Ellen
Show and recorded a fantastic pre-show performance for U2's The Virtual Road series on St. Patrick's Day.
NEW LIVE DATES
Sept 21 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester (Sounds of The City)
Sept 25 - Alexandra
Palace, London
Tickets on sale Friday 16th April 9am
RESCHEDULED DATES
Sept 6 - Victoria
Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
Sept 7 - Victoria
Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
Sept 13 - Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT
Sept 14 - Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT
Sept 23 - Alexandra
Palace, London SOLD OUT
Sept 24 - Alexandra
Palace, London SOLD OUT
All previous tickets remain vali.