Carrie Cunningham's "Doors Don't Close" Out Now!

Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music sweetheart and singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham is back with her fourth single from her Showgirl Series! Click here to listen to "Doors Don't Close" (co-written with Dave Quirk).With relatable lyrics like every time I try to shut you out, you keep coming back and it starts all over, Carrie is sure to stun fans with this beautiful ballad.“This song is an emotional deep dive and is one of only two ballads for the Showgirl Series," Carrie explains. "It’s hard for anybody when there is someone in their life who they just can’t seem to let go of - be it a lover, a parent or an animal. Doors Don’t Close shows the classic rock influence of Fleetwood Mac, especially in the end with the blend of guitar and vocal harmonies. I can still see myself on stage in the early 2000’s singing classic rock and blues songs in the clubs. Good times.”Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Soul and more. For more information, visit www.carrielive.com.



