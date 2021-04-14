Asta Diankha Drops New Beach Banger 'Don't Break Me Down'





Hot, sweaty and infused with an African touch, ‘Don’t Break Me Down’ builds on an intoxicating dancehall beat and soars to high emotional levels. Encompassing a vibrant mix of tasty musical genres to transport the listener to different worlds, Asta is a true chameleon, working with a vast variety of sounds and a plethora of textures with ease.



Asta was born in 1982, in southern France, near the Mediterranean Sea. She grew up on a small farm, with its simplicity, and love for nature. With a mother as Head of choir and orchestra, and an elder brother who was a jazz rock drummer, Asta has always been immersed in music, but it was not until seeing, for the first time, at the age of 9 years old, the Broadway show ‘Cats’ in New York, that she really knew her destiny would be in the artistic world.



In 2008, Asta founded her production and music publishing company. She produced and published Puissance Nord’s double album ‘Carte Blanche’, an essential group of the hip-hop scene, which was out in stores on April 19, 2010 and distributed by Wagram. After this crazy adventure in show business, Asta Diankha decided to devote herself to the realisation of her own album, which was recorded and mixed in Marseille.



Next Asta went on the road in Africa and participated in the Jazz Festival of Saint Louis in Senegal with Ablaye Sissoko, and a jazz band called JAM. Asta also performed several concerts in Gambia and Mauritania, but it was especially in Senegal that she conquered the public with her single ‘Baye Niass’. The title remained on the playlist for several months on national radio stations. While in Senegal, Asta collaborated and shared the stage with the key artists of the country, such as the great guitarist Cheikh Tidiane Tall, the legendary group Daara J Family with Faada Freddy, Souleymane Faye, Carlou D, Baaba Maal, the diva of Mbalax, Titi, the group Sahel with their legendary singer Idrissa Diop, Jac and Tekeifa, Waly Seck, Pap Diouf, Daddy Bibson, Bidew Bou Bess, and many more.



