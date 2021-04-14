McCormick - Till The Sun Comes Up





www.instagram.com/steve.mccormick New York, NY (Top40 Charts) McCormick is singer/songwriter Steve McCormick, from Middlesbrough, UK. Steve has long been engaged with music, growing up he "Learned violin at school but, as it was uncool at the time I taught myself guitar age 16. My early influences ranged from Bowie to Elton John to Fleetwood Mac to Led Zeppelin, mixed in with the more melodic rock/punk/new wave bands (Police, Joe Jackson)"In the early 1980s he formed a band called Tokyo Rose. The band were spotted immediately and asked to tour Zambia with the Manchester band Sweet Sensation ('Sad Sweet Dreamer'), which opened his eyes to a whole new world. The band then toured regularly in Ireland with Racey ('Lay Your Love On Me', 'Some Girls Do) and Linda Nolan.By the time the 90s came around Steve was a guitar/fiddle player for Blues/Bluegrass band Stalebread Charlie, who had quite a following in the UK.As the years progressed Steve then decided he wanted to go solo and made his first album alone in 2009. Having always been a fan of big choruses and melody (think Hall & Oates, The Style Council, Coldplay) that was the way he was heading.Steve is often compared to Paul Weller and has since played all over the UK and supported acts such as Boo Hewedine and Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake.2010 When Butterflies Attack released to very good reviews McCormick is the real deal if you like choruses as big as the Transporter Bridge The Crack Magazine.2013 Goosebumps (album and single of the same name): The single Goosebumps was in BBC Tees Introducing top tracks of the year.2016 Changing (album) 2 tracks from which were song of the week on BBC Tees Introducing, and one track used recently (2020) for a homeless charity campaign.Since 2016 Steve has released 6 singles and an EP, and the last single The Secret in June 2020.'Til The Sun Comes Up' is the next release and as the name suggests, is a real, much needed breath of fresh air. It's a song of hope in a time when we all need it, worldwide airplay beckons.www.facebook.com/itsmccormickwww.twitter.com/@itsmccormickwww.itsmccormick.comhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/4eiSmhMC7IGSqcpGdPam6V?si=COSIEHM9TfGFRbW17apchwwww.instagram.com/steve.mccormick



