Alt-Pop Artist Amiena Drops Fiery New Single 'Flare'





There is a reason why the first two singles are in the album title. While "Halo" was a snarky and ironic alt-pop single, "Flare" is dark, honest, and direct. The songs serve as bookends for the album while representing two different approaches to confront hypocrisy, explains Amiena. "Halo" was a party in a mansion with gold-plated palm trees, whereas "Flare" transports us to bi-polar scenery -- a house pretending to be a church on fire while Amiena navigates through the debris. The track delivers dark synths alongside bold and raw lyrics intent on closing a chapter in her life no matter the cost. "Flare" is about owning the past and letting go of toxic relationships. No regret. No what ifs, just simply shutting the door and lighting a match, so there is space for new life. Blending Amienas smooth vocals and dark sound, Flare is a bold anthem with unique storytelling brought to life with co-writer Lars Deutsch. The two-time Emmy Award winner also produced and played guitar on the track. Amiena also recruited



Amiena is a genre-bending internationally recognized artist based in Los Angeles. She is a voting member of NARAS/Grammys and has worked with some of the most respected musicians, co-writers, and producers in the business, including Juno Award winner and Grammy-nominated producer Adrian Bradford, Lars Deutsch, Jeff Cardoni, Dwayne Larring, Kenneth Crouch, Chris Mann, and Nitin Sawhney. She has been touted by publications like Female Magazine, Vacancy Magazine,



With powerhouse-vocals, Amienas new single, Flare, is a confident and fiery single that burns the bridge to past relationships. Flare is the second single off her full-length album, Flares & Halos, coming out later this year. Download or stream Flare now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with her musical journey, follow her on socials @amienamusic or visit Amiena.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International alt-pop artist, Amiena, has released her powerful new single Flare. The bold single sets fire to the past in order to begin anew without hesitation. Flare'' is the second song from Amienas forthcoming album Flares & Halos and is available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.There is a reason why the first two singles are in the album title. While "Halo" was a snarky and ironic alt-pop single, "Flare" is dark, honest, and direct. The songs serve as bookends for the album while representing two different approaches to confront hypocrisy, explains Amiena. "Halo" was a party in a mansion with gold-plated palm trees, whereas "Flare" transports us to bi-polar scenery -- a house pretending to be a church on fire while Amiena navigates through the debris. The track delivers dark synths alongside bold and raw lyrics intent on closing a chapter in her life no matter the cost. "Flare" is about owning the past and letting go of toxic relationships. No regret. No what ifs, just simply shutting the door and lighting a match, so there is space for new life. Blending Amienas smooth vocals and dark sound, Flare is a bold anthem with unique storytelling brought to life with co-writer Lars Deutsch. The two-time Emmy Award winner also produced and played guitar on the track. Amiena also recruited Jorge Villanueva on drums and H. Chris Roy on bass. The single was mixed by Irko (Mac Miller, Sia, Jay Z), and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.Amiena is a genre-bending internationally recognized artist based in Los Angeles. She is a voting member of NARAS/Grammys and has worked with some of the most respected musicians, co-writers, and producers in the business, including Juno Award winner and Grammy-nominated producer Adrian Bradford, Lars Deutsch, Jeff Cardoni, Dwayne Larring, Kenneth Crouch, Chris Mann, and Nitin Sawhney. She has been touted by publications like Female Magazine, Vacancy Magazine, Divine Magazine, and more. Her music has been featured on countless Spotify playlists amounting to over 100K streams and has been featured on the TV show, Bones.With powerhouse-vocals, Amienas new single, Flare, is a confident and fiery single that burns the bridge to past relationships. Flare is the second single off her full-length album, Flares & Halos, coming out later this year. Download or stream Flare now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with her musical journey, follow her on socials @amienamusic or visit Amiena.com.



