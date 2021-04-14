Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 14/04/2021

Lil Nas X Says 'Montero' Is Being Removed From Streaming Services

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is in danger of being removed from DSPs. On Tuesday (April 13), the rapper announced that his chart-topping single could be pulled from DSPs as soon as Wednesday (April 14).
“Since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est,” he tweeted. “Not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!”

After his original tweets, Billboard reported that the song is not being removed, while his label Columbia Records said they’re doing everything to make sure it remains available on streaming platforms.
“Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name),'” tweeted Columbia. “It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services. We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding.”

It’s unclear why the song is being taken off DSPs, but some fans are reporting that Apple Music and Spotify won’t allow them to stream it in certain regions. The song, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, also spawned a controversial video, which depicts the 22-year-old rapper descending into hell and giving the devil a lap dance.

Nas’ celebrity friends including Kacey Musgraves and SZA have reacted to the potential censorship. “This legal ? Ion get it,” SZA asked, while the song’s producer Take A Daytrip added, “They give us U2 when we don’t want it and take away Montero when we want it. Ni**as moving wocky.”






