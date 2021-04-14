JC Stormz's New Track Sees Manx Rap Climbing The Ranks!





www.youtube.com/channel/UCi4avT8VJHAygXYjWeBHXPg New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With heavy support already from BBC Introducing Manchester, JC Stormz has released his new track, Why We Do, helping to reinforce his reputation as one of the rising stars of UK Rap, despite his unlikely base – the Isle of Man. With a population of only 80,000 and with no Rap or Grime scene to speak of, JC has attracted the attention of radio stations around the UK through sheer determination and talent, with his fluid wordplay matched to a stunning re-working of The Game and 50 Cent’s “How We Do” by one of Manchester’s most in-demand Grime producers, Dyno.JC Stormz originally hails from Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire but now lives on the Isle of Man – not the most obvious place for one of the most exciting talents in UK rap but one from which he has received support from the likes of BBC Introducing and Reprezent. Whilst studying for a degree in music production in Manchester, JC Stormz formed a strong bond with the music community, linking up with some of the city’s up-and-coming artists as he honed his craft, including Dyno, as well as gaining the support of the BBC. A self-confessed perfectionist, he balances his music career with running a business promoting a plant-based diet, something which not only inspires him in life but also crosses over into how he works as an artist:“I strongly believe in the law of attraction and positive-thinking, I promote healthy eating in my community by promoting a plant-based diet. I do my best to inspire others by showing them no matter what circumstances and place you find yourself in, you can always reach your goals if you work hard and dedicate yourself”. Future releases look to continue to see JC Stormz taking classic hip-hop and R&B tracks and reinventing them with his stunning rhythm and flow, his thought-provoking lyrics based on his real-life experiences setting him apart from the pack.www.facebook.com/JCStormzwww.instagram.com/jcstormz/?hl=enjcstormz.bandcamp.comsoundcloud.com/jcstormzopen.spotify.com/artist/5cBZZuan5Jn4TcIQoh58QVwww.youtube.com/channel/UCi4avT8VJHAygXYjWeBHXPg



