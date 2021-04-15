KALEO Captures Stunning Live Performance Video Shot In Front Of An Erupting Volcano





Julius Son recalls: "It was an amazing and surreal experience to film and record this video in front of the live eruption. It was very challenging and required a difficult hike, carrying the equipment with our bare hands. We filmed it during the night, so fortunately there weren't many people there.'



The studio recording of 'Skinny' appears on the band's much-anticipated, second full length album



Recorded on and off the road, all around the world, the album is very much the brainchild of Julius Son. Co-producing the majority of it alongside GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb, Julius Son was able to execute his singular vision, leaning into his affinity for blues, folk, and rock. The album's current single 'Break My Baby' - produced by GRAMMY winner Mike Elizondo; written solely and co-produced by Julius Son - made an immediate impact at Triple A radio as the #1 most added song after its first week and continues to climb the format's chart. To celebrate the arrival of



'Skinny' (LIVE Performance from Fagradasfjall Volcanic Eruption) follows several like-minded visuals that showcase the breathtaking landscape of the band's native Iceland. Earlier this year, KALEO unveiled a live performance version of 'Break My Baby' that was recorded and filmed at the iconic ÞRÍDRANGAR lighthouse, located atop a remote rock formation in the North Atlantic Ocean, several miles off the country's southern coast. The clip joins two previously released, live performance videos, currently streaming on the band's YouTube channel: 'Save Yourself (LIVE at Fjallsárlón)' which was shot atop a glacier and 'Way Down We Go (LIVE in a Volcano),' featuring the band's 2x-Platinum smash. Last year, KALEO performed a special, acoustic version of 'Break My Baby' for NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' captured in the middle of picturesque Lake Ellidavatn near Julius Son's home.



KALEO will make their triumphant return to the road in 2022 with their 'Fight or Flight Tour.' Initially set for the summer of 2020, but rescheduled due to the global pandemic, the worldwide tour's North American leg - which kicks off at Seattle's Showbox SoDo on February 22, 2022 (full itinerary below) - is on sale now. Nearly all of KALEO's Fight or Flight Tour shows will take place in the originally scheduled venues, with previously purchased tickets being honored in most cases. For ticket info, individual show details, tour updates, and more, please visit www.OfficialKALEO.com.



KALEO's

1.

2. Break My Baby (produced by Mike Elizondo and co-produced by JJ Julius Son)

3. Alter Ego

4. Free the Slave

5. Skinny

6. Hey Gringo

7. My Fair Lady

8. I Want More (produced by JJ Julius Son)

9. Backbone

10. I Walk on Water (co-written with

11. Into My Mother's Arms (produced by JJ Julius Son)

All music written solely by JJ Julius Son and produced by Dave Cobb and Julius Son unless otherwise noted.



Tour dates:

Tue, 22nd Feb 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo*

Wed, 2nd Mar 2022 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Sat, 5th Mar 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

Fri, 11th Mar 2022 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

Sat, 12th Mar 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Fri, 18th Mar 2022 Kansas City, MO The Midland

Sat, 19th Mar 2022 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Mon, 21st Mar 2022 Houston, TX House of Blues

Tue, 22nd Mar 2022 Austin, TX ACL Live

Fri, 25th Mar 2022 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

Mon, 28th Mar 2022 Miami, FL The Fillmore

Tue, 29th Mar 2022 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Wed, 30th Mar 2022 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Fri, 1st Apr 2022 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

Sat, 2nd Apr 2022 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

Mon, 4th Apr 2022 Nashville, TN The Ryman

Wed, 6th Apr 2022 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Fri, 8th Apr 2022 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

Sat, 9th Apr 2022 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

Wed, 13th Apr 2022 Washington, DC The Anthem

Fri, 15th Apr 2022 New York, NY Terminal 5

Mon, 18th Apr 2022 Boston, MA House of Blues**

Fri, 22nd Apr 2022 Montreal, QC M Telus

Sun, 24th Apr 2022 Toronto, ON TBD^^

Wed, 27th Apr 2022 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Thu, 28th Apr 2022 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Sat, 30th Apr 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Mon, 9th May 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Mon, 16th May 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

* venue change, all tickets honored

** venue change, tickets on sale now

^^ postponed, new venue + on sale TBD



Since the release of their gold-certified breakthrough album, 2016's A/B, Icelandic rock band KALEO-led by frontman/songwriter JJ Julius Son-has taken their music around the world. The album spawned three hit singles - the GRAMMY-nominated 'No Good,' the Gold-selling 'All The Pretty Girls' and the chart-topping, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified 'Way Down We Go' which was used in over two dozen television shows from Grey's Anatomy to Riverdale, leading the No. 1 single to top The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Songs chart. After amassing over 1 Billion global streams, 39 international certifications, and countless sold-out headline shows spanning from London to Moscow, KALEO has proven to be a worldwide phenomenon. Known for their electrifying live performances, KALEO completely sold out their first U.S. headline tour and was a standout at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo and recently were hand-picked to open stadium dates for the Rolling Stones. After wrapping up nearly 3 years of non-stop touring in support of A/B in October 2018, Julius Son began working on the highly anticipated follow-up to the band's major label debut.

In 2020, they unveiled the first taste of NEW YORK (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated rock band KALEO has unveiled a stunning, live acoustic performance of their recently released track 'Skinny,' shot in front of Falgradalsfjall during a magnificent volcanic eruption. The incredible footage - which features frontman, singer, and songwriter JJ Julius Son with a backdrop of molten lava - was captured at the end of last month within days of the start of the volcanic eruption, which has since made headlines around the world after remaining dormant for nearly 800 years.Julius Son recalls: "It was an amazing and surreal experience to film and record this video in front of the live eruption. It was very challenging and required a difficult hike, carrying the equipment with our bare hands. We filmed it during the night, so fortunately there weren't many people there.'The studio recording of 'Skinny' appears on the band's much-anticipated, second full length album Surface Sounds, arriving everywhere on April 23 via Elektra/Atlantic, and available for pre-order now.Recorded on and off the road, all around the world, the album is very much the brainchild of Julius Son. Co-producing the majority of it alongside GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb, Julius Son was able to execute his singular vision, leaning into his affinity for blues, folk, and rock. The album's current single 'Break My Baby' - produced by GRAMMY winner Mike Elizondo; written solely and co-produced by Julius Son - made an immediate impact at Triple A radio as the #1 most added song after its first week and continues to climb the format's chart. To celebrate the arrival of Surface Sounds, KALEO is set to perform 'Break My Baby' on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on April 22, the eve of the album's release.'Skinny' (LIVE Performance from Fagradasfjall Volcanic Eruption) follows several like-minded visuals that showcase the breathtaking landscape of the band's native Iceland. Earlier this year, KALEO unveiled a live performance version of 'Break My Baby' that was recorded and filmed at the iconic ÞRÍDRANGAR lighthouse, located atop a remote rock formation in the North Atlantic Ocean, several miles off the country's southern coast. The clip joins two previously released, live performance videos, currently streaming on the band's YouTube channel: 'Save Yourself (LIVE at Fjallsárlón)' which was shot atop a glacier and 'Way Down We Go (LIVE in a Volcano),' featuring the band's 2x-Platinum smash. Last year, KALEO performed a special, acoustic version of 'Break My Baby' for NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' captured in the middle of picturesque Lake Ellidavatn near Julius Son's home.KALEO will make their triumphant return to the road in 2022 with their 'Fight or Flight Tour.' Initially set for the summer of 2020, but rescheduled due to the global pandemic, the worldwide tour's North American leg - which kicks off at Seattle's Showbox SoDo on February 22, 2022 (full itinerary below) - is on sale now. Nearly all of KALEO's Fight or Flight Tour shows will take place in the originally scheduled venues, with previously purchased tickets being honored in most cases. For ticket info, individual show details, tour updates, and more, please visit www.OfficialKALEO.com.KALEO's Surface Sounds Track Listing is as follows:1. Brother Run Fast2. Break My Baby (produced by Mike Elizondo and co-produced by JJ Julius Son)3. Alter Ego4. Free the Slave5. Skinny6. Hey Gringo7. My Fair Lady8. I Want More (produced by JJ Julius Son)9. Backbone10. I Walk on Water (co-written with David Antonsson)11. Into My Mother's Arms (produced by JJ Julius Son)All music written solely by JJ Julius Son and produced by Dave Cobb and Julius Son unless otherwise noted.Tour dates:Tue, 22nd Feb 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo*Wed, 2nd Mar 2022 San Francisco, CA The WarfieldSat, 5th Mar 2022 Los Angeles, CA The NovoFri, 11th Mar 2022 Las Vegas, NV House of BluesSat, 12th Mar 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Van BurenFri, 18th Mar 2022 Kansas City, MO The MidlandSat, 19th Mar 2022 Dallas, TX House of BluesMon, 21st Mar 2022 Houston, TX House of BluesTue, 22nd Mar 2022 Austin, TX ACL LiveFri, 25th Mar 2022 New Orleans, LA The FillmoreMon, 28th Mar 2022 Miami, FL The FillmoreTue, 29th Mar 2022 Orlando, FL House of BluesWed, 30th Mar 2022 Atlanta, GA TabernacleFri, 1st Apr 2022 Raleigh, NC The RitzSat, 2nd Apr 2022 Charlotte, NC The FillmoreMon, 4th Apr 2022 Nashville, TN The RymanWed, 6th Apr 2022 St. Louis, MO The PageantFri, 8th Apr 2022 Louisville, KY Palace TheatreSat, 9th Apr 2022 Indianapolis, IN Murat TheatreWed, 13th Apr 2022 Washington, DC The AnthemFri, 15th Apr 2022 New York, NY Terminal 5Mon, 18th Apr 2022 Boston, MA House of Blues**Fri, 22nd Apr 2022 Montreal, QC M TelusSun, 24th Apr 2022 Toronto, ON TBD^^Wed, 27th Apr 2022 Detroit, MI The FillmoreThu, 28th Apr 2022 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe LiveSat, 30th Apr 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon BallroomMon, 9th May 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreMon, 16th May 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre* venue change, all tickets honored** venue change, tickets on sale now^^ postponed, new venue + on sale TBDSince the release of their gold-certified breakthrough album, 2016's A/B, Icelandic rock band KALEO-led by frontman/songwriter JJ Julius Son-has taken their music around the world. The album spawned three hit singles - the GRAMMY-nominated 'No Good,' the Gold-selling 'All The Pretty Girls' and the chart-topping, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified 'Way Down We Go' which was used in over two dozen television shows from Grey's Anatomy to Riverdale, leading the No. 1 single to top The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Songs chart. After amassing over 1 Billion global streams, 39 international certifications, and countless sold-out headline shows spanning from London to Moscow, KALEO has proven to be a worldwide phenomenon. Known for their electrifying live performances, KALEO completely sold out their first U.S. headline tour and was a standout at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo and recently were hand-picked to open stadium dates for the Rolling Stones. After wrapping up nearly 3 years of non-stop touring in support of A/B in October 2018, Julius Son began working on the highly anticipated follow-up to the band's major label debut.In 2020, they unveiled the first taste of Surface Sounds with the simultaneous release of 'Break My Baby' and 'I Want More,' which reached #6 on Billboard's Triple A radio chart and was performed live in studio on CBS' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' KALEO subsequently released 'Alter Ego' (which Julius Son calls 'probably our most classic rock song'), the brooding ballad 'Backbone,' and, most recently, 'Skinny.' All five tracks will appear on the band's forthcoming, full length album Surface Sounds, set for release on April 23 via Elektra/Atlantic.



