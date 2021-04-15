Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/04/2021

Atlanta Singer/Songwriter Senoj Drops New Video And Single "Lost"

Atlanta Singer/Songwriter Senoj Drops New Video And Single "Lost"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


ATLANTA, GA. (Top40 Charts) Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Señoj, who was recently featured on SoundCloud's artist platform Repost, has released an exciting new video and single called "Lost," which is a much-anticipated follow-up to her tracks "Selfish" and "Running."

Jeff Ponchick, Vice President and Head of Repost at SoundCloud, recently commented on Señoj's talent saying, "Coming from a city celebrated for its genre-bending hip-hop and soul, Atlanta native Señoj is the latest artist to prick our ears from this musical hotspot. With an alluring style of modish R&B, her enchanting vocals set the perfect tone for a contemporary pop song. With a sound akin to Ariana Grande, Señoj is a new pop diva bound to make her mark." He further suggested her music would be appreciated by fans of Ariana Grande, NAO and Sinead Harnett.

"Before writing 'Lost,' I started to realize that I was fixated on a person's potential in a relationship, rather than who they were in the moment," says Señoj. "I'd focus on all the things that were only possibilities, who they could be instead of who they are. I was so caught up in this idea of a perfect relationship that I was ignoring what was right in front of me. 'Lost' is about me coming to terms with what I was doing and talking it out with myself. It flowed for me so easily because it's so real."

The "Lost" video was produced on a COVID-safe set by the Atlanta-based, EMMY award-winning producer/director Thang Ho who is the Founder of HOCA Studio, and it was directed by Annamaria Schreiber. Ho's credits include the EMMY-winning music video "Noah", which features the Billboard chart-topping artist Halie Loren. In 2020, Ho received the Best Director Award at the Georgia Shorts Film Festival for his film Caretakers.

In addition to releasing "Lost," Señoj has been in the studio producing tracks with the multi-platinum, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY award-winning producer Slikk who has worked with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Lil' Wayne.

Señoj plays the guitar and is a classically trained pianist and vocalist. She is a GRAMMY Songwriter's Camp prodigy and a recipient of the Ella Fitzgerald Songwriters' Scholarship. Her track, "Leave It Alone," is featured in the Amazon Prime movie, The Morning After.






Most read news of the week
Jane N' The Jungle Try To Leave Their Past Behind In Music Video "Trouble" On Metal Injection
Lianne La Havas And Laufey Are Latest Stars To Present New Mood-Music Series
Foo Fighters Set To Release Dave Grohl Directed Documentary Feature 'What Drives Us' Exclusively On The Coda Collection On April 30, 2021
Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' No 1 On Billboard Album Sales Chart!
Alt-Pop Artist Amiena Drops Fiery New Single 'Flare'
Costa Rican Guitarist Jose Ramirez To Release "Whatever She Wants" On April 16, 2021
Sony Music Publishing Signs Supah Mario To Global Deal
Alabama's Best Kept Secret Crazy K Is Out With A New Album
Billboard-charting Artist Tan Ses Releases His Latest Album Simurg This Week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199850 secs // 4 () queries in 0.011194944381714 secs