Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/04/2021

Shad Releases New Song 'Out Of Touch'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


NEW YORK (Top40 Charts) Today, Toronto-based rapper Shad released of a brand-new song "Out of Touch," a bright, R&B-spiked track featuring the multi-talented pHoenix Pagliacci. This memorable new offering marks the return of the rhymer and the first taste of forthcoming music coming later this year on Secret City Records. "'Out of Touch' is basically the thesis statement for this upcoming collection," explains Shad. "It's about how our individual sense of wholeness can't be disentangled from our collective well-being. It's about the idea that we belong to each other."

Shad's body of work has been streamed over 30 million times and four of his albums have been shortlisted for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize, including his most recent musical odyssey 2018's A Short Story About A War.

He's a critically acclaimed JUNO Award winner and a seasoned live performer. Shad is also known for hosting the Netflix Original Hip-Hop Evolution docuseries, which won an Emmy and a Peabody award, and is a former host of CBC Radio's flagship arts & culture program 'q.' His latest releases have been covered in Rolling Stone, Complex, The Ringer, The FADER, NPR, and beyond. His music has been heard in Snowpiercer, The Murders, Tall Boyz, and more.

Shad will perform live in Toronto on May 22nd at the City View Drive-in with Skratch Bastid, Haviah Mighty and more.






Most read news of the week
Foo Fighters Set To Release Dave Grohl Directed Documentary Feature 'What Drives Us' Exclusively On The Coda Collection On April 30, 2021
Alt-Pop Artist Amiena Drops Fiery New Single 'Flare'
Jane N' The Jungle Try To Leave Their Past Behind In Music Video "Trouble" On Metal Injection
Lianne La Havas And Laufey Are Latest Stars To Present New Mood-Music Series
Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' No 1 On Billboard Album Sales Chart!
Do You Miss Coachella Music Festival? This Spin Enthusiast Has Got You Covered (And Changing The Spin Game)
Costa Rican Guitarist Jose Ramirez To Release "Whatever She Wants" On April 16, 2021
Sony Music Publishing Signs Supah Mario To Global Deal
Simplicity 26 Records, Signs New Deal With Orlando Based Haitian Artist 'Klo'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0151219 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062868595123291 secs