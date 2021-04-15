Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/04/2021

Sly Boy Shares Reflective Alt-Pop Tune 'Namesake'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


NEW YORK (Top40 Charts) Nashville based producer and singer-songwriter Sly Boy is at a crossroads with his latest single "Namesake". The explorative alt pop track deals explicitly with his personal struggles with faith.
Torn between the light and darkness inside him, Sly Boy shares, "'Namesake' is me feeling like I've strayed so far from the values of my own faith that I no longer fall under the definition of a Christian."

"Namesake" touches on feelings of internal conflict in its lyrics and also in its surprising vocal styles. Two voices run parallel to each other, singing different lines, in the fashion of the devil/angel shoulder analogy where one is perched on either side of the head, attempting to lure the singer towards the bad or good.

The visualizer for "Namesake" is delicately packed with symbols and warnings in a mysterious way that flash like a brief synapse of the mind. Catch the visualizer and stay tuned for more by subscribing to Sly Boy's YouTube channel here.

All of his music deals with the reckoning of faith, sin, self, and growing up. He is constantly questioning the world around him, as well as the world inside his own mind. In his latest singles, "Dead" featuring Maggie Miles and "Sin", he uses music as means to cope with trying to be forceful in creativity and dealing with expectations.

Sly Boy has a very eclectic music taste overall, ranging from Joji and Foo Fighters to One OK Rock and newcomer brakence. He's also got an affinity for cemeteries. An alternative artist in the South, he's found a creative, supportive crew around him and is planning to release a string of singles leading to a debut LP later this year. He recently performed two showcases in Nashville, one for Bosse Association and one for Everything But Country Music, debuting "Namesake" live at the latter. He's planning for more shows for summer so get connected for further announcements from Sly Boy on social media @slyboytheband.






Most read news of the week
Lianne La Havas And Laufey Are Latest Stars To Present New Mood-Music Series
Foo Fighters Set To Release Dave Grohl Directed Documentary Feature 'What Drives Us' Exclusively On The Coda Collection On April 30, 2021
Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' No 1 On Billboard Album Sales Chart!
Alt-Pop Artist Amiena Drops Fiery New Single 'Flare'
Costa Rican Guitarist Jose Ramirez To Release "Whatever She Wants" On April 16, 2021
Sony Music Publishing Signs Supah Mario To Global Deal
Alabama's Best Kept Secret Crazy K Is Out With A New Album
Billboard-charting Artist Tan Ses Releases His Latest Album Simurg This Week
Simplicity 26 Records, Signs New Deal With Orlando Based Haitian Artist 'Klo'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0135801 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0066592693328857 secs