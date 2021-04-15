Remi Wolf Enlists Sylvan Esso For 'Rufufus' Remix





Wolf's Debut EP garnered widespread praise from media around the world including NPR, TIME, Pitchfork, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, NME, NYLON, Paper, Hypebeast, i-D, Billboard, and more. And also earned extensive support from radio (BBC NEW YORK (Top40 Charts) Breakout pop-star Remi Wolf returns with a new remix from electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso for the track "Rufufus" from her 2019 debut EP, You're A Dog!, the predecessor to 2020's critically acclaimed I'm Allergic To Dogs! EP. The deep house tuneup features a hypnotic beat that surrounds chopped layers of Wolf's longing lyrics. The track is accompanied by the announcement of a We Love Dogs! remix EP featuring guest appearances and remixes from an eclectic mix of names including Beck, Free Nationals, Hot Chip, Sylvan Esso, Little Dragon, Nile Rodgers, Kimbra, Polo & Pan, Panda Bear, Dominic Fike, L'Impératrice, Tune Yards, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Phony Ppl, and Porches. We Love Dogs! is slated for release on May 5th via Island Records/Universal Music.Wolf shares her excitement around the new EP stating: 'This is very sick. Half of these artists are ones I studied in school and have admired since I was a teenager. Needless to say I'm shook! I hope you dance, vibe, shower, and chill to these remixes! I hope you make a lasagna or an eggplant parmesan while you listen to them, too!!!'Wolf kicked off the unexpected year of 2020 by introducing her unique take on pop music, showcasing her vibrant sense of humor and style with the release of her EP I'm Allergic To Dogs!. 'Photo ID' racked up massive early viral numbers on Tik Tok, with the track reaching over 10 Billion views across the platform after fans used the track to back their videos. The single was included in a phenomenal mash-up with 'Hello Hello Hello' for her unforgettable debut TV performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 'Hello Hello Hello' also received a remix from Polo and Pan and was used in a global ad campaign for the iPhone 12. Recently receiving a rework from Dominic Fike, the track joins an extensive catalog of successful remixes that include TuneYards, Free Nationals, Little Dragon, Porches, and Polo & Pan.Wolf's Debut EP garnered widespread praise from media around the world including NPR, TIME, Pitchfork, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, NME, NYLON, Paper, Hypebeast, i-D, Billboard, and more. And also earned extensive support from radio (BBC Radio 1, Triple J) and playlisting including POLLEN, Front Left, Pop Rising, All New Indie, Lorem (where she was the new face) on Spotify, A-List Pop, Alt CTRL, Future Hits on Apple Music, Brand New Music, and Pop Lab on Amazon Music, plus a spotlight as the face of YouTube's Blogged 50. 'Monte Carlo' a standalone and standout single following the EP was featured in the global ad for Samsung's Galaxy Buds earphones. 'Photo ID' was featured in Instagram's global 'More To Heart'' commercial, and 'Hello Hello Hello' was featured in Snapchat's global commercial for its now Sounds feature. Wolf provided a moment of musical relief during the pandemic, pulling off LA's first drive-in show of 2020. Not only did the show quickly sell out but the efforts were put to charity with all proceeds going directly to support The Plus1 For Black Lives Fund and the local LA charity Summaeverythang. Remi Wolf will have more live dates, including performances at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and more new music soon!



