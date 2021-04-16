Zouk Group Announces Tiesto As Resident DJ At Resorts World Las Vegas



"Las

Announcing the nightlife residency via social media, Tiësto and Zouk Group created a special video set to Tiësto's newest chart-topping hit, The Business. The video follows Tiësto as he tours his new home at Resorts World Las

"Our relationship with Tiësto dates back to the early stages of his career, and the team at Zouk Group is thrilled to continue our support of him with this incredible partnership," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "Tiësto is synonymous with



Zouk Nightclub, the new innovative 36,000-square-foot space, is poised to become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las



Zouk Group is Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company and has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 29 years. Zouk Group and Resorts World Las

Performance dates and ticket information will be made available at zoukgrouplv.com/tiesto on Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m. PST. For updates, follow Zouk Group Las



Tiësto is a Grammy® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM," as proclaimed by Billboard. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Resorts World Las Vegas announced that GRAMMY Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon and Atlantic Records recording artist Tiësto will join Zouk Group's entertainment lineup as a headliner at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas's newest day and nightlife experiences opening this summer at the city's highly anticipated resort."Las Vegas is like home to me and I can't wait to feel the energy as we all make our triumphant return to this electric city!" said Tiësto.Announcing the nightlife residency via social media, Tiësto and Zouk Group created a special video set to Tiësto's newest chart-topping hit, The Business. The video follows Tiësto as he tours his new home at Resorts World Las Vegas for the first time – a symbolic welcome back to business in the Entertainment Capital of the World."Our relationship with Tiësto dates back to the early stages of his career, and the team at Zouk Group is thrilled to continue our support of him with this incredible partnership," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "Tiësto is synonymous with Vegas and nightlife culture and we couldn't be more excited to provide him with a brand-new stage to get back to business."Zouk Nightclub, the new innovative 36,000-square-foot space, is poised to become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas – from interactive 3D booking maps that will allow guests to see the exact tables they are booking and a digital guestlist providing easy self-entry to a state-of-the-art articulating ceiling with a center focal point called the Mothership. The Mothership incorporates a complete lighting system that offers different types of dynamic solutions, both motorized and static creating otherworldly lighting effects throughout the club that can provide a different back drop every night. Within Zouk, partygoers can journey through multiple experiences with Capital Bar and Empire, which will be able to operate as an addition to the main club or separate venues on specific nights and seasons. Capital's 360-degree bar and incredible projection mapping canopy will be as equally immersive as its cocktail program, while Empire will offer a variety of alternate music styles to the main club in a more intimate environment.Zouk Group is Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company and has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 29 years. Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort.Performance dates and ticket information will be made available at zoukgrouplv.com/tiesto on Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m. PST. For updates, follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram or Twitter, or Tiësto on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.Tiësto is a Grammy® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM," as proclaimed by Billboard. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiësto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world. In Tiësto's true fashion, he continues expand across genres, always evolving his craft. With over 36 million albums sold, eight billion cumulative streams, and a social platform with an audience exceeding 30 million fans spanning the globe, he continues to revolutionize the dance music landscape. Tiësto's latest single - and first release since signing with Atlantic Records - " The Business " has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its September release, garnering over 529 Million Worldwide Streams to date. It has also held a steady position on Apple & Spotify's "Today's Top Hits" & "Today's Hits" playlists. " The Business " is certified Platinum in 12 counties and gold in 10 countries (including the US) and has held a place on the Top 25 official singles chart in 12 countries as well as Top 50 on Spotify in 33 countries.



