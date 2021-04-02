Render Sisters' Swanky New Video For "Black Roses" Exclusively Premieres On The Heartland Network's Country Music





The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced many small town stages since elementary school, throughout their home state of Arkansas, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready for bigger stages. Their debut songs "Lost Boy," & "Count On Me Count On You" premiered in 2020, with the song's videos featured on The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop-country duo Render Sisters recently released their harmonious new country bop "Black Roses" across all major digital music platforms (linktr.ee/rendersisters). On Thursday, April 15 at 5:30p ET | PT their swanky and fun new video will exclusively premiere on The Heartland Network's Country Music Today, followed by the online premiere on Render Sisters' YouTube channel (youtu.be/3wqBntu3nq8) at midnight on Friday, April 16."Black Roses" Exclusive Premiere Air Dates on The Heartland Network:4/15 at 5:30pm E|P (streaming at 5:30pm ET)4/16 at 2pm E|P (streaming at 2pm ET)4/17 at 12am and 6pm E|P (streaming at 12am and 6pm ET)*To stream live visit itsrealgoodtv.com/live or to check for your local TV listings visit getafteritmedia.com/heartland**TV air times listings are both Eastern (ET) & Pacific (PT)Shot in and around Nashville, the video was Directed by country music icon Pam Tillis, who has been mentoring and working with the girls on the artistic direction of their music videos since last year."We had such a blast working with Pam while she directed our fun-filled video," Stella laughed. "She always has a great perspective on how to best visually portray the song's message. The energy we felt with her while filming was simply amazing. My favorite part was getting to eat the yummy donuts during the video!"Single Name: "Black Roses"Release date: April 2, 2021Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / Distro KidWritten by: Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton CameronISRC: QZES62177671Audio Produced by: Britton CameronBuy/Stream/Listen at linktr.ee/rendersistersVideo Produced/Directed by: Pam Tillis, Josh SikkemaOfficial Video: youtu.be/3wqBntu3nq8The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced many small town stages since elementary school, throughout their home state of Arkansas, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready for bigger stages. Their debut songs "Lost Boy," & "Count On Me Count On You" premiered in 2020, with the song's videos featured on The Heartland Network, The Country Network, and WGN-TV. They've also made national TV appearances on RFD-TV's Market Day Report and the Emmy award winning TV show, Teen Kid News. In 2021 they've released an emotional mashup cover of " Love Hurts " & "It's A Heartache," and are readying several more original songs which showcase their harmonious God-given talents. Even prominent Music Row Magazine journalist Robert K. Oermann summarized in his weekly column, "Their talent is way beyond their years."



