Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl's 'Eazy Sleazy' Charity NFT Drops On Nifty Gateway Today

The NFT visual was created by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mick Jagger's new track 'Eazy Sleazy' saw two of the most prolific rock and roll legends of all time combining forces - with Dave Grohl adding signature guitar, bass and drums - and now a third legendary artist has been added to the mix; 3D artist Oliver Latta aka Extraweg. Jagger & Extraweg have collaborated on an audio-visual charity NFT featuring a loop of ‘Eazy Sleazy’ - set to drop Thursday, April 15 through Gemini-owned Nifty Gateway. Starting at 10AM PST / 6PM BST, the 1-1 piece will go live as an auction for 24 hours and all proceeds will go to charity.Today’s announcement not only marks the debut NFT collection for Mick Jagger, it also celebrates the first musical collaboration between The Rolling Stones lead honcho and Foo Fighters frontman. Minted in collaboration with Berlin-based art director and artist Oliver Latta, also known as EXTRAWEG, the 30-second audio visual piece evokes a surreal essence of breaking through the barriers of the human mind and pushing forward on the brink of social collapse to provide a much needed moment of artistic relief as the world slowly transitions out of lockdown.The full track written by Mick Jagger in lockdown features Jagger on vocals in collaboration with Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl who provides his signature powerhouse drums, bass and guitar. The track was produced by Matt Clifford. ‘Eazy Sleazy’ is available to listen via Youtube and social platforms, accompanied by a performance video featuring Jagger at home & Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio.100% of the proceeds from the NFT sale are being divvied up between Music Venue Trust, a UK registered charity which acts to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues, Back-up, which provides financial support to entertainment technology industry professionals who are seriously ill or injured or to their surviving family members, and National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), an organization working to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live performance venues and promoters throughout the United States. A portion of proceeds will also be going to environmental causes.As a continued demonstration of this cause, neither musician is monetizing off revenues from the track, which can be played on Mick’s socials and YouTube channel.The NFT visual was created by Oliver Latta AKA Extraweg and produced by Pink Salt, with special thanks to Guia Quaranta.



