Gabe Dixon Announces 'Lay It On Me' Out June 25, 2021

Today, Gabe Dixon has announced his new album Lay It On Me will release on June 25. His first solo LP in five years, the new album features Dixon's most inspirational songwriting to date as well as a soulful duet with GRAMMY-nominated artist Susan Tedeschi. Along with the announcement, he has shared the blissful debut single "Something Good." Dixon spoke about the new music with American Songwriter, who called the album "one of the year's most necessary, and therapeutic, releases" and said "a giddy piano-pinned track packed with hope and optimism...'Something Good' blooms with a soothing, inescapable warmth."

"'Something Good' is about that feeling you get when you just know it's gonna be a good night," explains Dixon. "It's about going out and having a good time with your friends, something we'd all love to do more of these days."

Gabe Dixon got his start as a teenager playing keyboards professionally around Nashvillle, before studying classical piano at the University of Miami and launching the Gabe Dixon Band with his then roommate Jano Rix (The Wood Brothers). The group released a string of acclaimed albums, garnering high praise from press and performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show. Respected by critics and peers alike, Dixon also became a go-to for some of the biggest names in modern music, touring and performing with artists including Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss, O.A.R. and, most recently, Tedeschi Trucks Band. After the Gabe Dixon Band ended in 2010, he released his solo debut One Spark in 2011, followed by his celebrated sophomore effort, 2016's Turns To Gold.

Recorded with producer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Dustin Ransom, Lay It On Me offers an ecstatic blend of old school soul grooves, effervescent pop hooks and addictive rock and roll energy. With sheer, unadulterated joy radiating from every single track, the new album is a bold, self-assured statement from an artist learning to trust his gut and embrace his instincts like never before. "I've been on this journey of learning to believe in myself and my music for most of my life," says Dixon. "I've spent quite a bit of my time playing in support of other artists' visions over the years, but with this record, I've finally reached a place where I'm able to fully realize my own."




