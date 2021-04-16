Doja Cat & SZA Collaboration Is A Perfect Welcome To 'Planet Her'



“It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding onto it right now,” she told New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Doja Cat teams up with SZA on “Kiss Me More,” the first single off her upcoming album Planet Her. The groovy mid-tempo bop, produced by Yeti Beats, finds Doja reminiscing about young love.“Can you kiss me more? / We’re so young, boy, we ain’t got nothin’ to lose,” she sings, while SZA snaps on her rap-sung verse: “Fu**in’ with you feel like jail, ni**a / I can’t even exhale, ni**a.”Along with the song, Doja invites fans into the futuristic world of Planet Her in the epic music video, directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd) and starring Alex Landi (“Grey’s Anatomy”).Speaking with Apple Music, Doja revealed that she first met SZA at an American Apparel six years ago. “I then made the song and I made it in the spirit of her,” she said. “I just thought of her. And it just felt right. This beat felt right. I love hearing her on uptempo stuff. She did the Maroon 5 song [‘What Lovers Do’] that I was obsessed with. And then, yeah, it was just like, ‘Why is this not a conversation? We’re putting her on there, right now. We’re doing it.’ And she killed it.”Doja’s third album Planet Her, the follow-up to 2019’s Hot Pink, is due this summer. Back in January, she revealed a list of possible features including The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, Saweetie, and Young Thug.“It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding onto it right now,” she told Fat Joe earlier this year. “I see everybody’s like, ‘Put it out’... You have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.”



