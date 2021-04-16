New DMX Song 'Been To War' With French Montana & Swizz Beatz



“Godfather of Harlem” will return for its second season, premiering April 18 on EPIX. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A new song from Epix series Godfather of Harlem has arrived featuring late rapper DMX, Swizz Beatz and French Montana. One week after his tragic death, the first posthumous music from DMX has been released. The late Ruff Ryders icon is joined by French Montana and Swizz Beatz on “Been to War” off the “Godfather of Harlem” series soundtrack. Over the booming Swizz production, X delivers an autobiographical verse about his struggles and perseverance.“I done been to jail, I done did numbers / I donе been to hell, I done been under,” he raps in his signature raspy growl. “Difference between a boss and a runner / Whatever you thinkin’, no way, uh-huh, I’m doin’ what you gonna.” French Montana makes reference to The Weeknd’s Grammy snub (“Shorty jerked me off like The Weeknd at the Grammys”) and shouts out Vince Carter (“Had the block jumpin’ like Vince when he played for Toronto”).DMX had completed an entire album prior to his death and was planning to release it this summer. Earlier this year, he revealed some of the guests including Pop Smoke, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Usher, and Bono.“Godfather of Harlem” will return for its second season, premiering April 18 on EPIX.



