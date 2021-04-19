Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 19/04/2021

Saskya Is Premiering Her New Single "Hideaway," Plus Working With Chris Brown

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) .Saskya Belizaire is a Haitian American recording artist based in New York who was born in Haiti and raised in Broward County, Florida. With the influence of social media, Saskya has been able to use her viral music covers, comedy skits, dance routines, and fun personality to capture the attention of her community and to build her fan base. Saskya has returned stronger than ever, she has shown tremendous growth, vocally and lyrically. It is obvious that she used that time off to work on her artistry. Saskya is now ready to return and present her new and improved sound to her fans.

In the time since the release of "Hideaway," Saskya took another step in the right direction with another ear-catching single,"Everything About You." While that is building traction,"Hideaway" continues to shine, currently sitting at 275,000 streams on Spotify alone. While her fame began in Haiti, people from all over are starting to get familiar with the name Saskya- and the serious talent that comes with it.






