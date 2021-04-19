Toronto Rocker Robert Corbett Sets A Nostalgic Scene With Synth-Laden Love Song 'Drive85'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian pop-rock singer/songwriter Robert Corbett sets a nostalgic scene with this, his new synth-laden love song, "Drive85."

His sixth single, the Toronto-based artist uses the song to usher audiences on, not only a metaphorical musical journey, but one of the highs and lows of being in love too.



Though the sonic elements of this spacey love song might inspire a happy-go-lucky feeling, the lyrical content is much deeper than it may seem on the first spin; Corbett reveals its creation spawned from the concept of trying to navigate one's way through the denial of being in a great relationship - one that's almost-ethereal - and the fear of heartbreak. "If you don't put yourself out there, it'll never work," he considers. "Facing the possibility of heartache and loss is worth the gamble of potentially gaining real love.

"If we're lucky, we may meet someone who makes us feel whole," Corbett continues. "If we're really lucky, that feeling is reciprocated. I find we give up too easily, and move on when things get 'real' as our own way of coping with things that make us feel like we're alive and have something 'real' to lose.



"It's only through acceptance that you can truly love someone and let them in your life. It's about having patience and understanding with the one you love… Seeing their faults and accepting them."

https://spoti.fi/3tsgh3q



The only reasonable vice to have with this romantic earworm is that it ends too quickly; at the snap of a finger, it's over. But that's why there's a repeat button, right? With an undeniably catchy drum, bass, and synth loop, this one will have audiences bopping heads and tapping feet for days.



Adding to his 50,000+ streams across platforms, "Drive85" lands on the heels of Corbett's previous five single releases — including his popular early-2021 dispatch, "Spring of 86."



