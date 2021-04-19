The Struts Share New Single "Low Key In Love" With Paris Jackson





British glam rockers The Struts and acclaimed singer/songwriter paris jackson have joined forces for "Low Key in Love," a fiery duet out now via Interscope Records/ Universal Music. Fueled by their powerful chemistry, the song centers on a soulful vocal exchange between jackson and Struts frontman Luke Spiller, who also co-star in the track's video. "Low Key in Love" by The Struts with paris jackson is available now at all digital retailers.Produced by Tommy English, "Low Key in Love" delivers everything you could ask for in an iconic rock-and-roll duet. With its dreamy backdrop of golden guitar tones and low-slung grooves, the track finds Spiller and jackson telling their tale of a tequila-soaked night and channeling the sweet frustration of trying to hide your feelings from the one you adore."'Low Key In Love' was written after a date in Los Angeles at 70's retro bar, "Good Times at Davey Wayne's," says Spiller. "I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe. When we decided to explore the idea of a duet, I thought back to that night and remembered that paris played a brilliant acoustic set. Something inside was telling me that everything happened for a reason, so I decided to message her. I'm convinced some things are just written in the stars. Bringing in Paris just gave the song a whole new dimension and really brings the story to life. She is beautiful and brilliant. A star.""I first heard of The Struts when i went to go see Mötley Crüe play their final set on New Year's Eve night at Staples Center a few years ago. The boys opened up for them and I had no idea it was going to be as incredible as it was," says Jackson. "I just remember turning to my friend and saying 'who the f*** ARE these guys!?' I was so blown away by their talent, their stage presence, and their energy. It felt like I had time traveled and got to experience what rock'n'roll was at it's prime, like with the Rolling Stones and Queen. i started listening to their music and would see them at events here and there, and we've always been pretty friendly online. When Luke asked to work with me, it was an immediate yes. It's been a privilege and an honour to sing on a song that I know means so much to Luke, and I'm grateful for the friendship that has sprung from such a lovely project. It's unlike anything I have ever done or thought to do before, and I'm here for it.""Low Key in Love" is only the latest collaboration from The Struts, whose recent album Strange Days includes a stellar lineup of guest musicians. Released last October, the band's third full-length offers up tracks like "Another Hit of Showmanship," a poignant powerhouse featuring the blazing guitar work of Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes. Meanwhile, "Strange Days" serves up the unforgettable vocals of pop legend Robbie Williams. An explosive collaboration with Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Joe Elliott, "I Hate How Much I Want You" finds Spiller trading throat-shredding vocals with Elliott to magnificent effect. And on "Wild Child," Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello joins Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies for a fierce and filthy anthem that marks their heaviest track yet.Formed in Derby, England, in 2012, The Struts have found themselves massively embraced by some of the greatest icons in rock-and-roll history. Along with opening for Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and Guns N' Roses, the UK-bred four-piece band was handpicked by Mötley Crüe to serve as the supporting act for their last-ever performances. Releasing their debut album Everybody Wants in 2016 and sophomore album YOUNG & DANGEROUS in 2018, they've toured incessantly since their formation, including worldwide headline shows and major festivals like Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Isle of Wight. When COVID-19 brought touring to a halt, The Struts created their third album Strange Days over the course of a charmed and frenzied burst of creativity last spring. After getting tested for COVID-19, the band moved into the L.A. home of producer Jon Levine and, within just ten days, laid down nine original tracks alongside their masterful cover of a KISS B-side.Singer/songwriter paris jackson released her full-length debut wilted last fall to acclaim from critics and fans alike, with the album hitting #1 on the iTunes Alternative Albums Chart and earning praise from NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, NME, PAPER Magazine, NYLON, Refinery29, and more. In creating wilted, jackson collaborated with Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull and Robert McDowell to write, produce, and engineer 11 tracks that stitch together a multidimensional pastiche of hurt, healing, loss, and love over an earthy patchwork of alternative folk. Also known for her activism, modeling, and acting, jackson has taken on several TV and film roles, working with the likes of Lee Daniels, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, and Rachel Winters. Aside from music, her greatest passion lies in using her platform to shine a light on causes important to her, notably going off script while presenting at the Grammy Awards and MTV VMAs to highlight the Dakota Access Pipeline and events of racial injustice in Charlottesville, respectively. In addition, jackson serves as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.



