World-Renowned Singer/Songwriter Melody Gardot Releases Deluxe Edition Of Her Lauded 5th Studio Album Sunset In The Blue Featuring 5 New Bonus Tracks

C'est Magnifique feat. António Zambujo (live at Namouche Studios). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of her highly anticipated 5th studio album, Sunset in The Blue, singer-songwriter Melody Gardot today releases a new Deluxe Edition available everywhere via Decca Records.The exquisite collection of music will be joined by 5 new bonus tracks including an intimate recording of C'est Magnifique feat. António Zambujo (Live at Namouche Studios), Love Song feat. Ibrahim Maalouf, and a completely stripped-down version of From Paris With Love. Gardot tips her hat to her roots of playing jazz clubs in Philadelphia with What Is This Thing Called Love and Trav'lin' Light.Donned with an exclusive oeuvre by the celebrated artist, Pat Steir (featured in the Louvre, The Met, MOMA) peppered with appearances by featured artists such as Till Brönner, The RPO, Sting, Ibrahim Maalouf and Antonio Zambujo, the Deluxe Edition is an homage to experimentation and collaboration. Full track listing below.Of the new additions, Gardot says: "It's as if we've thrown some turpentine on the canvas to reveal the painting under the work... there's beauty in the danger of it all... it's vulnerable and fragile... unapologetic and unpolished. I even went so far as to ask the engineers to give me the prints as they were printed off the board for the masters...straight from the cutting room floor to you".The 13 original tracks feature sweeping arrangements by arranger and composer Vince Mendoza (Björk, Robbie Williams, Elvis Costello), the album features the same multi-Grammy award winning production team of her platinum-selling album 'My One and Only Thrill': Producer Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock), and the legendary engineers Al Schmitt and Steve Genewick (Frank Sinatra, Joao Gilberto, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney).An underlying theme of determination to create and evolve her craft has always been present in Melody Gardot's work but never more so than during the production of 'Sunset in the Blue', despite all obstacles she has assembled a stunning new body of collaborations in this most challenging of times.Confined to her home in Paris in May of 2020 Gardot made headlines when she put out a casting call across social media to orchestral musicians unable to work due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. With their help she created a virtual orchestra for her first single release, From Paris With Love. The singer made headlines again in June recording the first COVID safe studio session at London's historic Abbey Road Studios along with the celebrated Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.Sunset In The Blue Deluxe Edition - Tracklist:If You Love MeC'est Magnifique feat. António ZambujoThere Where He Lives In MeLove SongYou Won't Forget MeSunset In The BlueUm BeijoNinguém, NinguémFrom Paris With LoveAve MariaMoon RiverI Fall In Love Too EasilyBONUS: Little Something (with Sting)DELUXE EDITION EXTRAS:From Paris With Love (acoustic)Love Song feat. Ibrahim MaaloufTrav'lin' LightWhat Is This Thing Called LoveC'est Magnifique feat. António Zambujo (live at Namouche Studios).



