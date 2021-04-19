Leah Nobel Announces 'Love, Death, Etc.' EP With New Single "The Ones That Make It" Out Now





The song follows Nobel's "Beginning Middle End" which was featured in three versions in the "To All The Boys: Always and Forever" film. Within the first week of being released, "Beginning Middle End" went No. 1 on Shazam's US Top 200 chart and No. 2 on on Shazam's Global Top 200 chart. Buzzfeed calls it one of the best songs from the entire "To All The Boys" series. The song is exploding on streaming platforms with more than 30 million streams. For more information, visit leahnobel.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leah Nobel, whose "To All The Boys: Always and Forever" track "Beginning Middle End," has been streamed more than 30 million in the last month, continues her trend of swoon-worthy love songs with the release of "The Ones That Make It," available everywhere today (4.16). It's the first track from her forthcoming 5-song 'Love, Death, Etc.' EP due June 11 via Big Yellow Dog Music."The Ones That Make It" was written by Nobel with Daniel Tashian, the GRAMMY Album of the Year-winning producer behind Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' album. The new track was produced by Tashian with Alexi von Guggenberg (Grey's Anatomy, ABC's How To Get Away With Murder). It details everything from the endearing moments in a relationship to the riffs that can come between a couple, proving that if you can't break it, you'll be the ones that make it."'The One's that Make It' is what I've nicknamed a 'storybook song,' says Nobel. "These are songs with lyrical landscapes that are born by listening to an instrumental with my eyes closed. The music inspires a visual, and I write a story to match it. I wrote the song with Daniel Tashian and the day we created it he was playing around with one of his many vintage drum machines. He found a few dreamy sounds and began looping them and my imagination just took off. Immediately, I saw all these little vignettes of a couple moving through life together -- sweet, tender memories - but, I also saw a recognition of their differences - how they fight and how they balance each other out. I saw an acknowledgment that what they created was strong yet simultaneously fragile, and how the longevity of their love rested in their own hands."One of my favorite details about the song is that a voice memo that I recorded of the bugs chirping one summer evening in Tennessee play throughout the whole track- adding this warm blanket of white noise," Nobel adds.The song follows Nobel's "Beginning Middle End" which was featured in three versions in the "To All The Boys: Always and Forever" film. Within the first week of being released, "Beginning Middle End" went No. 1 on Shazam's US Top 200 chart and No. 2 on on Shazam's Global Top 200 chart. Buzzfeed calls it one of the best songs from the entire "To All The Boys" series. The song is exploding on streaming platforms with more than 30 million streams. For more information, visit leahnobel.com.



