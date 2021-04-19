Mod Sun Releases "Flames (Ft. Avril Lavigne) [Acoustic]"





The collaboration that Cosmopolitan says "we didn't know we needed" and Entertainment Weekly dubs as sitting "right at home among the emo catalog millennials would blast alone in their bedroom if they needed an emotional release" gets a classic re-work showcasing MOD SUN and Avril's chemistry and haunting vocals.

"I wanted to offer a bright side to the story and I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section," says MOD. "I wanted to make it feel like it was being performed in a giant ballroom in the middle of a bright summer day."



The original recording of "Flames (ft. Avril Lavigne)" has over 30M streams across platforms, peaked at the #8 spot on Billboard's US Rock



"Flames (feat. Avril Lavigne) [Acoustic]" is the first single from MOD SUN'S upcoming







With a career spanning over a decade, very few musicians have accomplished what Minnesota native MOD SUN has. With the release of 4 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes, and more than 100 songs, he has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. Throughout his prolific career, MOD has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, blackbear, Nipsey Hussle, gnash,



Website: https://modsunmusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modsun/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modsun/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/modsun

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MODSUN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his anticipated Internet Killed The Rockstar album in February, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter-producer MOD SUN releases his new single "Flames (feat. Avril Lavigne) [Acoustic]" via Big Noise.The collaboration that Cosmopolitan says "we didn't know we needed" and Entertainment Weekly dubs as sitting "right at home among the emo catalog millennials would blast alone in their bedroom if they needed an emotional release" gets a classic re-work showcasing MOD SUN and Avril's chemistry and haunting vocals."I wanted to offer a bright side to the story and I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section," says MOD. "I wanted to make it feel like it was being performed in a giant ballroom in the middle of a bright summer day."The original recording of "Flames (ft. Avril Lavigne)" has over 30M streams across platforms, peaked at the #8 spot on Billboard's US Rock Digital Song chart, and is currently in the Top 25 at Alternative Radio."Flames (feat. Avril Lavigne) [Acoustic]" is the first single from MOD SUN'S upcoming Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe album (out May 7th via Big Noise) that is sure to make an even bigger mark on the musical landscape. The deluxe album will feature eight new tracks including acoustic renditions of Internet Killed The Rockstar songs and original studio releases. Internet Killed The Rockstar (released via Big Noise) features production from John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, Panic At The Disco) and sees MOD SUN returning to his pop-punk roots. The record debuted at #8 on Spotify's Top Global Album Debuts, #21 on Alternative Radio charts, and entered the following additional Billboard charts: Heatseekers, Alternative Airplay, Rock & Alternative Airplay, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.With a career spanning over a decade, very few musicians have accomplished what Minnesota native MOD SUN has. With the release of 4 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes, and more than 100 songs, he has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. Throughout his prolific career, MOD has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, blackbear, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Travis Barker, Schoolboy Q, and John Feldmann. In 2020, MOD co-wrote Machine Gun Kelly's platinum-selling single, "Bloody Valentine," which debuted at #1, spent 33 weeks on the Billboard charts, and won the 2020 VMA for "Best Alternative."MOD SUN's latest album, Internet Killed The Rockstar, was released in February 2021 via Big Noise to critical acclaim. The album premiered at #8 on Spotify's Top Global Album Debuts and #21 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The album features the breakout hit single, "Flames," featuring Avril Lavigne, which has accumulated 30 million streams and landed MOD SUN his first song in the top 20 on the Alternative Radio Chart.Website: https://modsunmusic.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modsun/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modsun/Twitter: https://twitter.com/modsunYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MODSUN



