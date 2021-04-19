Clouzine 5th International Electronic Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music
Magazine announces the full winners list of its 5th international electronic music competition. Next competition will be held for all genres in Fall 2021.
Suzanne Grzanna (USA) - Simply Sunday After Hours - Best Jazz Song
Marisa Di Muro, Katharina Nickekski, and Leo Dixon (UK/Spain) - Dancing Moon - Best Video
Sohayla Smith (Canada) - Edgewise - Best Pop Song
Mingo Sphere (USA) - Sky Creature - Best Composition
Craymo (USA) - Give Me Your Love - Best Dance Song
The Samu (Colombia) - Flowstar - Best Fusion Song
Iwona Glinka (Greece) - Lament for Theodore Antoniou - Best Experimental/Avantgarde Album
For information about Clouzine Awards contact clouzine@yahoo.com