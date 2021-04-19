Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 19/04/2021

Clouzine 5th International Electronic Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List

Clouzine 5th International Electronic Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music Magazine announces the full winners list of its 5th international electronic music competition. Next competition will be held for all genres in Fall 2021.

Suzanne Grzanna (USA) - Simply Sunday After Hours - Best Jazz Song
Marisa Di Muro, Katharina Nickekski, and Leo Dixon (UK/Spain) - Dancing Moon - Best Video
Sohayla Smith (Canada) - Edgewise - Best Pop Song
Mingo Sphere (USA) - Sky Creature - Best Composition
Craymo (USA) - Give Me Your Love - Best Dance Song
The Samu (Colombia) - Flowstar - Best Fusion Song
Iwona Glinka (Greece) - Lament for Theodore Antoniou - Best Experimental/Avantgarde Album

For information about Clouzine Awards contact clouzine@yahoo.com






Most read news of the week
Alt-Pop Artist Amiena Drops Fiery New Single 'Flare'
Lil Nas X Says 'Montero' Is Being Removed From Streaming Services
KALEO Captures Stunning Live Performance Video Shot In Front Of An Erupting Volcano
Remi Wolf Enlists Sylvan Esso For 'Rufufus' Remix
Grammy Award Winning Artists Carlos Vives + Ricky Martin Release 'Cancion Bonita' - Out Now
New England Symphonic Metal Act, Anaria, Continue To Push Boundaries On New Album "Exile"
Craft Recordings Announces First Vinyl Reissue For Travis' 'The Boy With No Name'
Doja Cat & SZA Collaboration Is A Perfect Welcome To 'Planet Her'
New DMX Song 'Been To War' With French Montana & Swizz Beatz


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.7995701 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062377452850342 secs