Clouzine 5th International Electronic Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List

For information about Clouzine Awards contact clouzine@yahoo.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music Magazine announces the full winners list of its 5th international electronic music competition. Next competition will be held for all genres in Fall 2021.Suzanne Grzanna (USA) - Simply Sunday After Hours - Best Jazz SongMarisa Di Muro, Katharina Nickekski, and Leo Dixon (UK/Spain) - Dancing Moon - Best VideoSohayla Smith (Canada) - Edgewise - Best Pop SongMingo Sphere (USA) - Sky Creature - Best CompositionCraymo (USA) - Give Me Your Love - Best Dance SongThe Samu (Colombia) - Flowstar - Best Fusion SongIwona Glinka (Greece) - Lament for Theodore Antoniou - Best Experimental/Avantgarde AlbumFor information about Clouzine Awards contact clouzine@yahoo.com



