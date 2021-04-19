Maluma And Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Drop First-Ever Song Collaboration With The Sun In Celebration Of The Organic Lager Now Being Brewed With Solar Electricity





"As the best-selling USDA certified organic beer in the country, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold has always celebrated nature and now we're going further by brewing our beer sustainably with 100% solar electricity," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Michelob ULTRA. "This Earth Day we look forward to celebrating our commitment together with our long-standing partner, Maluma, who shares in our passion for nature and sustainability."



To commemorate this major sustainability milestone, global superstar, Maluma, is joining in on the Earth Day celebration with the release of a hot new anthem song titled "Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)." The sol-ful anthem is the first-ever song to feature the roaring sounds of the sun. Yes, the sun actually makes its own unique sound, and it's been captured in this track which drops on Spotify today and will be available across all major streaming platforms.

"I've collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world, but never before with a star that's literally out of this world," said Maluma. "I had so much fun partnering with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold to record this anthem and I love that it is in support of sustainability, which is a huge passion of mine. I really hope people enjoy ''Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)' and join us in this celebration with a Pure Gold in hand."



On Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, as the morning sun rises, fans can head to Maluma's YouTube channel to tune into the world premiere of the "Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)" film. Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold and



"Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold's commitment to sustainability and announcement that its organic lager is now brewed with 100% solar electricity brings us one step closer to achieving our Anheuser-Busch 2025 U.S. sustainability goals," said Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability, Anheuser-Busch. "At Anheuser-Busch, sustainability is a core focus of our business and we remain committed to achieving a sustainable future so people can enjoy our products for generations to come."



This announcement reinforces Anheuser-Busch's commitment to achieving its 2025 Sustainability Goals. In addition to solar power, the brewer has been investing in other forms of renewable electricity, including wind, and recently announced that $100M of the company's planned $1 billion investment over the next two years will go to sustainability initiatives.

Follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn how you can radiate with us this Earth Day.

